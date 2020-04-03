Betting odds reveal Tony Ferguson starts as favorite in potential fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249

UFC might make this an interim-title fight between Ferguson and Gaethje.

Oddsmakers have predicted that Tony Ferguson will extend his prolific winning streak to an unprecedented 13 wins inside the Octagon in a potential main event clash at UFC 249 on April 18 when he goes up against Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje.

It is being rumored that Gaethje will fill in for reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after the latter was forced to pull out of UFC 249 due to a travel ban in Russia and the promotion's failure to secure a location to hold the PPV in.

Betting site BetOnline.ag has revealed the odds for the potential matchup between Gaethje and Ferguson. As of now, Ferguson is a -150 (2-to-3) favorite, while Gaethje starts as the underdog at +130 (13-to-10).

Gaethje is a fan-favorite and has been on a roll lately, picking up some highlight reel KO victories against the likes of Donald Cerrone and Edson Barboza. He is on a three-fight winning streak, having beaten Cerrone via first-round TKO in September, last year. He was looking for a #1 contender's fight against former champion Conor McGregor and now that Nurmagomedov has pulled out, the UFC might make this an interim title fight between Ferguson and Gaethje.

A former interim lightweight champion, Ferguson has won his last 12 fights inside the Octagon with his last loss coming way back in May 2012.