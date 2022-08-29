"That would be a fun fight" - 'Big' John McCarthy plays matchmaker for Darren Till ahead of UFC return

Following Darren Till's update to the MMA world on his ideal return to the octagon, 'Big' John McCarthy decided to play matchmaker, listing multiple middleweights the Brit could face next.

'The Gorilla' has been training at AllStars Training Center in Sweden with Khamzat Chimaev, aiming to fine-tune all the assets of his martial arts game. In his most recent fight, despite hurting Derek Brunson on the feet, the Scouser was mocked by fans for his lack of will during the grappling exchanges.

In light of the news of Till's imminent return, former MMA referee John McCarthy chose two opponents for the middleweight to lock horns with. He insisted that both matchups would make for a great showing:

"I love Darren Till as a fighter... Every time that he's starting to get ready for a fight, something bad happens, he gets hurt... He's entertaining as a fighter, just get to the fight, man."

"They got a ton [of warriors at middleweight]. I would like to see him against [Dricus] Du Plessis. That would be a fun fight, it would be good. I don't know if he'd want to drop down fighting someone like that, but Darren Till against Sean Strickland, that would be a fun fight. Oh dude, it would be great."

Dricus Du Plessis has taken the UFC by storm since his arrival in late 2020. He managed to rack up an impressive three straight wins over some tough competition. His awkward style could be difficult for the Liverpudlian, but the bout will be a stand-up affair, which is exactly what the Englishman wants next.

Check out what John McCarthy had to say about the middleweight's comeback in the video below:

How would a fight between Darren Till and Sean Strickland play out?

The two controversial athletes would make for some hilarious moments in the build-up to any potential fight. However, when the cage door closes, how will this one play out?

Last time out, Sean Strickland suffered a brutal knockout at the hands of Alex Pereira and is now scheduled to face another heavy-hitting machine in Jared Cannonier.

While Darren Till might welcome the fight, it remains to be seen just how much the American has changed since being finished by 'Poatan'. Although most believe this would be a striking contest, we could see the 31-year-old impose his grappling on the Liverpool-resident.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12