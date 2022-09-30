Bo Nickal will "ragdoll" Khamzat Chimaev in wrestling, says Anthony Smith - "There's not a Dagestani Russian wrestler in the UFC that's gonna beat Bo Nickal"

Bo Nickal has taken the MMA world by storm in recent weeks following his impressive performances on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS).

The American boasts an incredible wrestling background, having won the NCAA Division 1 Championship three times in four years, and he implements his grappling extremely well in his fights.

Nickal fought on DWCS on two separate occasions, winning both fights via submission. While speaking to the media in his post-fight press conference, 'The Allen Assassin' boldly called out Khamzat Chimaev, claiming it would be "a good matchup" for him.

While Dana White feels it may be too early for an MMA fight between Nickal and Chimaev, the likes of Henry Cejudo and Anthony Smith feel that Nickal will dominate 'Borz' in a wrestling match.

Smith spoke to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast and said the following:

"He [Nickal] will ragdoll Khamzat in a wrestling match. It wouldn't even be competitive, he's that f***ing good. There's not a Dagestani/Russian wrestler in the UFC that's gonna beat Bo Nickal. I don't even care what weight class you say it is."

Watch the video below from 51:30:

With Khamzat Chimaev recently tweeting that he would be considering moving to middleweight, a future matchup between Nickal and the Chechen-born Swede could certainly happen.

Bo Nickal responds to being called out by Darren Till

Bo Nickal is currently making headlines in the MMA world. 'The Allen Assassin' has very little experience in the octagon, but the nature of his performances has many people expecting big things from Nickal's career.

The American famously called out top contender Khamzat Chimaev after his second victory on DWCS, and now Chimaev's teammate Darren Till has gone after him.

It isn't clear whether 'The Gorilla' was attempting to stand up for his teammate or not, but he did tweet that he would love to meet up with 'The Allen Assassin' in the future:

"Bo nickal is looking good, be good to meet up with him in the future in the octagon. Drive the left hand through his skull…"

See the tweet below:

Nickal responded to Till while being interviewed by Thicc Boy Fight News:

"It's a cute thing of you to say, having just got absolutely bodied by Derek Brunson... another wrestler, another grappler who's a tough dude. Yeah I don't know why he would say something like that knowing what I could do to you."

Watch the video below:

Bo Nickal is clearly confident in his abilities. Fans will have to wait and see how he handles the UFC's top middleweight contenders.

