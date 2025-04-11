Bo Nickal reveals what sets Dricus du Plessis apart from other fighters

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal was recently questioned about what makes divisional champion Dricus du Plessis so dangerous. While some fans and fellow fighters mock du Plessis’ style as awkward and unconventional, Nickal thinks differently.

Du Plessis has run through top contenders, beaten Robert Whittaker, submitted Israel Adesanya, and twice outlasted Sean Strickland. He's undefeated in the UFC and holds a 9-0 record in the world's premier MMA organization.

According to Nickal, du Plessis' mindset is what sets him apart from his counterparts. He seemingly doesn’t care about looking sharp or technical but remains focused on winning. Speaking about du Plessis' fighting style in an interview with 'The Schmo', Nickal said:

"People complain about his style and say it looks ugly, this or that, but at the end of the day, it’s about what gets the job done and he’s proven that he can get the job done. I think what impresses me the most about him is that he has amazing belief in himself."

He added:

"He fights with his heart on his sleeve, I guess, right? Like he goes out there 100% and he goes to win. His belief in himself really sets him apart from a lot of people, and you can see it in the way he fights.”

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below (5:00):

Darren Till talks about fighting Dricus du Plessis

Darren Till may have stepped into his final UFC fight, seemingly already done with the sport.

The former welterweight title challenger admitted he mentally checked out of MMA before facing Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282. He tore both his MCL and ACL in separate fights, and needed injections just to get through training.

Till gave du Plessis a tough test on the feet, but the South African eventually submitted him in the third round in the UK star's last UFC appearance. Speaking about his fight with du Plessis in an interview with Seconds Out, Till said:

“Honestly, look at what’s he done to everyone. Israel Adesanya, Sean Strichland, Robert Whittaker… I’m the only guy who pieced him up on the feet. He didn’t have nothing for me on the feet. It felt like I was fighting a baby,… Obviously, then he got me down – but yeah, we’ll see it when I go back. Me and Dana [White] are good, really good.”

Check out Darren Till's comments below (9:00):

