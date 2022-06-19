"F*** USADA, y'all can suck my d***" - Bobby Green furious over being "chased" about drug test

Bobby Green is the latest UFC fighter to find himself being chased around by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Taking to social media, 'King' lashed out at USADA as he detailed his disappointing experience with its representatives in a video clip. Here's what the 35-year-old said in the video:

"F*** USADA, y'all can suck my d***! These n***** came last week or the week before, already tested me, here they are pulling me again. I bought a new crib so I can get my training in, here these n***** come talk about you didn't show up so I gotta miss my little whereabouts."

He added:

"Practice today ain't till 6 o'clock tonight so we didn't have practice but they were at the gym and they were looking when I wasn't at that house, stupid. This is ridiculous, this s**t is ridiculous! I got no goddamn PL. Tell them I said, 's**k my d***!'"

He bought a new house and USADA showed up at his old one.



Showed up at his gym when he wasn’t there for practice at that time.



But look on the bright side - they’ll give you a sick varsity jacket for compliance!



A number of UFC fighters have narrated stories about being chased by the USADA for drug testing. Conor McGregor previously revealed that a USADA representative once showed up on his yacht for a drug test before one of his trips across the Mediterranean Sea.

Bobby Green set to fight Jim Miller at UFC 276

Bobby Green is gearing up to take on Jim Miller in his next octagon appearance at UFC 276. 'King' is fresh off a round one TKO defeat against Islam Makhachev in February.

Prior to that loss, Green had back-to-back wins over Al Iaquinta and Nasrat Haqparast. The 35-year-old will look to get back to his winning ways when he takes on the UFC veteran.

Jim Miller, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back stoppage wins over Erick Gonzalez and Nikolas Motta, with both victories coming in under two rounds. The 38-year-old will look to produce another statement win when he takes on a dangerous Bobby Green.

UFC 276 is set to go down on July 3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Green and Miller will square off in the early preliminary card.

The event will be headlined by a middleweight title bout between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and No. 2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier. The co-main event will see Alexander Volkanovski put his featherweight title on the line against Max Holloway in a trilogy bout.

