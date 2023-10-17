“Both these dudes are gangstas” - Fans still in amazement of Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang’s mixed-rules brawl

Fans continue to praise the historic mixed-rules fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In April 2021, ‘Mighty Mouse’ failed to become the undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion due to a second-round knockout loss against Adriano Moraes. Before continuing his journey to securing ONE gold, he signed on for a hybrid fight to test his overall fighting skills.

At ONE X, Johnson met Rodtang in the Circle for a mixed-rules bout where the rounds altered between Muay Thai and MMA rules. In the first round, ‘The Iron Man’ dominated with his specialty, but ‘Mighty Mouse’ survived.

The fight didn’t pass the second round, as Johnson utilized his superior grappling skills to choke Rodtang unconscious. Over a year and a half later, ONE recently honored the legendary fight by posting the highlights on Instagram with the caption:

“The historic special rules super-fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang 🚀🤩💥 @mighty

Fans voiced their varying opinions in the comment section, with the following people praising the two warriors for the action:

“All my respect towards both Warriors, nothing to add or remove from them. True WARRIORS!”

“Both these dudes are gangstas!”

“He would not give up!”

“⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Every Human has 1 or more weakness ! 2 Outstanding & Great Warriors !❤❤️"

“One of the best I saw the past years. @onechampionship is definitely the organisation that respect the most the Martial Art: Respect and Honour is always served at the menu. And I love it”

Instagram account

Following his win against Rodtang, Demetrious Johnson returned to the ONE flyweight MMA division. In August 2022, he avenged his loss against Adriano Moraes to dethrone the Brazilian and solidify his name in promotional history.

Nine months later at ONE Fight Night 10, Johnson defended the ONE flyweight MMA world title for the first time in a trilogy bout against Moraes. Despite the valiant effort from ‘Mikinho,’ ‘Mighty Mouse’ emerged victorious again to end their historic series.

It’s unclear what’s next for Demetrious Johnson, as he’s considering retirement from MMA.