Demetrious Johnson implores AEW President Tony Khan to let him “beat the sh*t” out of Sammy Guevara

Demetrious Johnson playfully called out AEW professional wrestler Sammy Guevara.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is at the point in his career where he wants to use his world-class skills to pursue intriguing opportunities in combat sports. After winning a gold medal in the IBJJF Masters earlier this year, Johnson might have an opportunity to pursue professional wrestling.

Johnson recently attended an All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event with his wife and kids. The MMA legend was sitting in the front row and found himself involved in the action.

Rising superstar Sammy Guevara was competing in a match when he noticed ‘Mighty Mouse’ and his family. Guevara began chirping at them before returning to his opponent in the ring. Johnson looked at his personal camera following the incident and said.

“I’d f*cking kick that guy’s a*s so hard it wouldn’t even be funny.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ posted his video to Twitter and doubled down on his callout with the following caption:

“Please @TonyKhan, let me beat the sh*t out of this jacka*s @sammyguevara #AEWDynamite”

Demetrious Johnson made his ONE Championship debut in March 2019 with a professional MMA record of 20-3.

Since then, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has won the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix, established an MMA record of 5-1, defeated Rodtang in a mixed-rules bout, and became the ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

Demetrious Johnson last fought on May 5, defeating Adriano Moraes in a trilogy bout to retain his flyweight world title. Although nothing is official, the MMA legend’s win could have been his last MMA fight, as he’s considering retiring.

With that said, the 37-year-old is still considering his options, so there is hope he will return to the Circle and showcase another world-class performance.