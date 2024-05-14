Fans could see Rose Namajunas return to the UFC octagon in July. Elsewhere, Tyson Fury's father once again made a media event ahead of his son's fight about himself.

Catch up with the biggest news from the world of combat sports with Sportskeeda MMA.

Boxer passes away after collapsing during his pro debut

London-based boxer Sherif Lawal passed away after collapsing inside the ring during his professional debut on Sunday. He was knocked down by his Portuguese opponent Malam Varela in the fourth round at Harrow Leisure Centre.

The 29-year-old received immediate treatment from paramedics and was taken to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The British Boxing Board of Control said in a statement:

"The thoughts of all those involved in boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time." [H/t: BBC]

Warren Boxing Management, who represented Lawal, confirmed the news on social media.

Rose Namajunas vs. Maycee Barber to headline UFC Denver

Ariel Helwani reported on X that a flyweight contest between Rose Namajunas and Maycee Barber will headline the UFC Fight Night event on July 13, 2024, in Denver.

'Thug' called Barber out after her last outing at UFC 299, where she secured a win over Amanda Ribas. Responding to the challenge, Barber told Sportskeeda MMA that while the fight would be "backwards" for her at flyweight, she would still take it since Namajunas is a former UFC champion and is a big name.

Tyson Fury's father headbutts Oleksandr Usyk's team member

Tyson Fury's father John Fury tends to pull all sorts of antics during any media appearances ahead of his sons' fights. It has become such commonplace that it is barely a surprise anymore.

The video below, shared by Sergey Lapin, a close associate of Oleksandr Usyk, shows how Fury Sr. was engaged in a heated altercation with a man from the Ukrainian's camp, He then proceeded to ram his head on the forehead of another younger member of the entourage before walking away with a bleeding forehead.

Tyson Fury was not present in the room at that moment. Later, he came out of another and was visibly surprised to see blood oozing out of his father's forehead.

Stanislav Stepchuk, the man Fury headbutted, later told Seconds Out via a translator that Usyk's entourage screaming the Ukrainian's name was what got the Brit reeling. He added that he did not retaliate with violence out of respect for Fury's old age.