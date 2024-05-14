Oleksandr Usyk's team member headbutted by John Fury explains why he didn't retaliate

A member of Oleksandr Usyk's team recently shared their perspective on the decision not to retaliate after being headbutted by Tyson Fury's father, John Fury. Tensions flared between the Fury and Usyk camps five days before their highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight world title bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During a media event on Monday, Fury Sr. confronted a member of Usyk's team face-to-face before being separated. Subsequently, he appeared to forcefully collide his head with another member of the Ukrainian fighter's group, named Stanislav Stepchuk, leading to blood streaming down his own face.

Check out the incident below:

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Stepchuk weighed in on the altercation through a translator:

"I was just supporting my team and shouting Usyk. I didn’t touch him [John]. He just exposed his mind and went crazy. If he gets mad only from shouting Usyk’s name, what will happen in five days? He thinks there isn’t respect because of shouting Usyk’s name, so maybe he is a little bit crazy."

Stepchuk further elaborated that he opted not to respond aggressively to John Fury due to their age gap. He expressed a willingness to accept an apology from the 59-year-old former boxer but also cautioned him, stating:

"For his sake, don't watch the actual fight because he could have a heart attack and finish in an ambulance."

Check out Stanislav Stepchuk's comments below (0:35):

During an interview with iFL TV, Fury Sr. expressed regret for his actions, attributing them to his agitation provoked by pro-Usyk chants. He asserted that he felt compelled to stand up for his son and emphasized that 'The Gypsy King' is the best in the world and deserves more respect.

When John Fury destroyed press conference setup for Tommy Fury's fight against KSI

John Fury has gained notoriety for causing disturbances during the lead-up to his sons' fights. One notable incident occurred during the pre-fight press conference for Tommy Fury's match against KSI and the clash between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis last August.

John was seated on stage alongside his son and grew increasingly agitated by the verbal sparring between the fighters. Shortly after the press event commenced, he took matters into his own hands, forcefully removing promotional materials from the set and overturning tables onto the stage, causing chaos in the process.

Check out the moment below: