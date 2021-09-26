"Boxing is dead" - Ali Abdelaziz has a unique suggestion on how Dana White can help save boxing

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz recently uploaded a post to Twitter where he called for Dana White to conduct seminars and teach boxing promoters how to capitalize on big opportunities.

Abdelaziz ended his tweet by saying that the sweet science of boxing was dead.

"I think Dana White need to make a boxing seminar for all these boxing promoters on how not to miss out on big opportunities & how not to be corrupted. Boxing is dead," wrote Ali Abdelaziz.

The MMA manager's tweet came on a night when Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk defeated boxing superstar Anthony Joshua in a boxing match. 'The Cat' looked in control for most of the fight and scored a unanimous decision win over 'AJ'. The three judges scored the contest 117-112, 116-112, and 115-113 in Usyk's favor.

With the win, the 34-year-old also gained the WBA (heavyweight), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. Usyk is currently undefeated as a professional boxer with a perfect record of 19-0.

Ali Abdelaziz expresses support for Jon Jones after 'Bones' was arrested

Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to show his support for former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro PD on Friday morning.

In his tweet, Abdelaziz requested that people take it easy on 'Bones' and not judge him.

"Let’s not judge Jon Jones nobody’s perfect don’t kick people when they are down," wrote Ali Abdelaziz.

Less than 12 hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his iconic fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165, Jones was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence, and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

This is not the first time the former UFC champion has had a run-in with the law. Jones has been arrested twice on charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. 'Bones' was arrested in 2015 for a hit-and-run case where he skipped a red light and crashed his car into two other vehicles.

