Jake Paul fight date: When will 'The Problem Child' take on Tyron Woodley?

Jake Paul will square off against Tyron Woodley in a rematch on December 18, 2021.

Paul vs. Woodley 2, which has been billed as "Leave No Doubt," will take place inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

'The Problem Child' and 'The Chosen One' last fought on August 29 earlier this year. The YouTube sensation won via split decision (77-75, 75-77 and 78-74). The bout happened at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jake Paul currently holds a 4-0 win-loss record in his professional boxing career, while Tyron Woodley is 0-1. The duo were not initially supposed to main event the fight card next Saturday night.

Woodley took the matchup on short notice after Tommy Fury, Paul's previously scheduled opponent, pulled out, citing a rib injury and a chest infection for his withdrawal.

Paul recently announced that he will give Woodley an additional $500,000 if he manages to knock the Cleveland native out.

Jake Paul initially refused to take on Tyron Woodley for a second time

Ever since he lost to Jake Paul a little over three months ago, Tyron Woodley has been asking for a rematch.

Paul said the 39-year-old would receive an opportunity to get the loss back if he got an "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo on his body, according to certain rules and regulations with respect to size, visibility etc.

Just as 'The Problem Child' was preparing to move on from 'The Chosen One', Woodley got the tattoo on his left hand's middle finger and called out Paul on social media.

However, 'The Problem Child' decided to pursue a fight with English professional boxer Tommy Fury instead. Tommy is the half-brother of heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury.

In the end, Woodley received his much deserved second chance, more by luck than anything. The former UFC star, who boasts a 19-7-1 MMA record, will now be looking to make maximum use of the chance for redemption.

