Tyron Woodley gets 'I Love Jake Paul' tattooed on his finger and calls for an immediate rematch with 'The Problem Child'

Tyron Woodley has honored his bet with Jake Paul. 'The Chosen One' had the words 'I Love Jake Paul' tattooed on his finger. The bet was agreed before the two men competed against each other at a Showtime boxing event in August.

The fight ended in a decision victory for Jake Paul, much to the disappointment of Tyron Woodley. The former UFC welterweight champion called for an immediate rematch during the live post-fight interviews. Paul agreed to run it back, but on the condition that Woodley got a tattoo reading 'I Love Jake Paul'.

Jake Paul presumably thought that Tyron Woodley would not get the tattoo. He began pursuing a fight with Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury. However, the 39-year-old has taken to Instagram to show off a brand new tattoo. The ink, of course, has followed the guidelines laid out by Paul.

Woodley paired the photo with the following caption:

"I love you son. Now come and get this ass whippin cause i heard you been talking back to your elders. @jakepaul #ManOfMyWord WHERE YOU AT!? Inked by celebrity painter & tattoo artist @rubiartista."

Will Jake Paul rematch Tyron Woodley?

Jake Paul is yet to respond to the latest developments in his feud with Woodley.

With his focus away from the former UFC champ, Paul did recently post a video to his social media, offering Tommy Fury his 'last chance' to accept a fight. During the video, Paul stated:

"I have dozens of other fighters calling me out every single week Tommy. You're replaceable. It's the same thing that I told Dillon Danis in our DMs."

Fury responded by suggesting he wouldn't accept the $1 million the YouTuber was offering for the fight. So it would make sense for Jake Paul to rematch Woodley, especially now that the combat sports veteran has honored the bet.

Tyron Woodley did have moments of success in the first fight and was Jake Paul's first ever opponent to take him to the judges' scorecards. However, with fans having seen the fight once, there may not be as much hype surrounding a rematch.

