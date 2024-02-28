Brandon Moreno and 4 other ex-UFC champions who regressed technically after becoming champions

To become a UFC champion, oftentimes a fighter needs to be the most skilled or, at least, the most effective mixed martial artist in their division. When Jon Jones ruled the light heavyweight division, he was undoubtedly the weight class' most skillful fighter and a case can be made for him at heavyweight as well.

Similarly, Georges St-Pierre could out-skill everyone at 170 pounds when he reigned supreme as the welterweight champion. In other cases, champions are simply more effective than their opponents due to a combination of skill and athleticism. But in rarer cases, fighters regress upon becoming titleholders.

This has actually been the case for several champions in the promotion. They reached a new level before undergoing a shocking technical regression.

#5. Fabrício Werdum, former UFC heavyweight champion

For the longest time, Fabrício Werdum was a one-dimensional grappler whose Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizardry was unmatched at heavyweight but had no skill in any other facet of the game. He was a poor wrestler and an even worse striker. In fact, he'd sometimes flop onto his back and beg his foes to follow him to the ground.

However, when renowned coach Rafael Cordeiro got his hands on him, he transformed Werdum into a proper striker with a devastating Muay Thai game. He was punishing, violent, and allowed to kick without fear. After all, who would dare take him down and risk a submission loss? Cain Velasquez, apparently.

Check out Fabrício Werdum getting knocked out by Stipe Miocic:

After getting battered on the feet, Velasquez shot for a desperate takedown only to be guillotined, losing his title in the process. Yet, afterward, Werdum regressed as a fighter, lunging forward with wild, looping punches that led to instant failure in his first title defense. And his striking and fight IQ only worsened from there.

#4. Daniel Cormier, former UFC double champion

At his peak, Daniel Cormier was a terrifyingly well-rounded fighter with fast and heavy hands, crisp boxing, and virtually unrivaled wrestling in the heavier divisions. His skills carried him to simultaneous two-division championship status in the UFC. However, after a certain point, Cormier changed for the worse.

He began using his wrestling, his true elite skill set, less and less. This was even more apparent after he became the heavyweight champion when he would hardly wrestle at all outside of Derrick Lewis. Instead, he became a pocket boxer who countered his reach deficiency at heavyweight by fighting with his hands extended.

Check out Daniel Cormier's getting TKO'd by Stipe Miocic in their rematch:

In doing so, he'd trap his foe's jab and land punches over the top, which Cormier would do, having fallen in love with his power. But it left him terribly exposed to body shots, which he has always had issues with. Though without his wrestling threat, his opponents could then knee and kick his body to their heart's content.

#3. Holly Holm, former UFC women's bantamweight champion

When Holly Holm knocked out the great Ronda Rousey to enthrone herself as the new UFC women's bantamweight champion, many mistakenly believed she was set for a long reign at 135 pounds. Instead, 'The Preacher's Daughter' experienced an immediate downfall from grace.

Her once mobile and light-footed counterpunching style slowly eroded into a more kick-heavy, clinching style. Holm has always been a liberal kicker, but her boxing declined almost the second she had beaten Rousey. There were still shades of it when she lost her title to Miesha Tate, but afterward, it was all downhill.

Even her kicks eroded, and she'd use little else but push, oblique, and side kicks to her opponent's lead knee. More than anything, however, she began using her great physical strength to become a wall-and-stall fighter who holds her opponent against the fence and does nothing with the position.

#2. Tyron Woodley, former UFC welterweight champion

Tyron Woodley has always had technical issues throughout his career. He never throws in combinations and always backs up in a straight line in a desperate attempt to buy himself enough time and space to land an overhand right with leverage. Thus, he always struggled against pressure fighters who denied him that freedom.

But, at one point, he used his high-level wrestling as a threat. Some foes wouldn't advance on him for fear of getting taken down. Woodley also had strong low kicks. However, the moment he became a champion, he became even more conservative, completely abandoning his wrestling and low kicks.

Check out Tyron Woodley getting dominated by Kamaru Usman:

He became a woefully ineffective counter-striker with one approach: backup in a straight line and catch the opponent with an overhand right when they walk into it. It was strangely effective against Stephen Thompson because the latter is a counter-striker, so he doesn't pressure much or overload with volume.

It was effective against Demian Maia because the Brazilian was just a grappler who couldn't do anything about Woodley's takedown defense. And it worked against Darren Till because the Englishman wasn't as good as expected and was an extremely low-volume puncher. Once he faced Kamaru Usman, it was all over.

#1. Brandon Moreno, former UFC flyweight champion

Brandon Moreno is probably the most recognizable name in the UFC flyweight division today. He is a former two-time champion and Mexico's first titleholder in the promotion. He underwent massive improvements after being declared a TUF washout and worked his way into becoming a champion.

Unfortunately, between his unsuccessful UFC title defenses, which cost him the belt, and his technical regression, he has worsened as a fighter. After losing his belt to Alexandre Pantoja, he took on Brandon Royval and noticeably gassed against his opponent, despite being known for a good gas tank.

Check out Brandon Moreno's declining striking against Brandon Royval:

More than that, his jab was nowhere to be seen, which had been very effective against Royval in their first outing. Instead, this was a Moreno who merely backed up and lunged in with reckless overhands and the odd low kick before running out of ideas en route to a split-decision loss.