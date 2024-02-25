UFC Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval: Live round-by-round updates

The main event at UFC Mexico features a thrilling flyweight clash between former champion Brandon Moreno and the No.3-ranked contender Brandon Royval.

When the pair met for the first time at UFC 255 in 2020, the fight ended anti-climactically as Royval succumbed to a TKO loss to Moreno after suffering a shoulder injury during the opening round.

This will be the first time 'The Assassin Baby' will be stepping inside the octagon since losing the 125-pound title to Alexandre Pantoja via split decision at UFC 290. A win this weekend might propel the Mexican to a title shot in his next outing.

Moreno (21-7-2) is 3-2 in his last five and boasts wins against the likes of former champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Kai Kara-France, among others.

In the other half of the main event, Royval (15-7) is also 3-2 in his last five. He was last seen in a unanimous decision loss to reigning champion Pantoja in their UFC 296 title fight.

'Raw Dawg' holds wins against a veritable list of contenders, including Kara-France, Matheus Nicolau, and Tim Elliott.

The money lines for the fight have given 'The Assassin Baby' the upper hand as a -298 favorite, with Royval as a +240 underdog.

UFC Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Round 1:

Moreno catches his opponent with an overhand left. The fighters are engaging with each other, but neither has yet landed a significant blow. Royval seems to have hurt his leg during the round, and the commentators speculate that it might have gone numb.

A power shot lands for Moreno, and Royval answers with a multi-punch combo. The former champion seems to be trying to bait his opponent into a counter. Each time 'Raw Dawg' mounts an offensive he is getting countered.

Round 2:

Moreno catches his opponent with a huge overhand right as the second round unfolds. Royval is trying to close distance with quick jabs. Moreno is razor sharp, having landed 60 percent of his strikes.

'Raw dog' connects with two powerful body kicks. Moreno answers with a powerful combo. Royval connects with a jab and follows up with a body kick. The former champion senses danger, changes levels, and puts his opponent on the mat. Royval attempts to lock in a triangle but is unsuccessful.

A very close round.

Round 3:

Moreno opens the round with a leg kick. Royval tries to corner his opponent against the cage, but 'The Assassin Baby' circles away from the fence. 'The Assassin Baby' takes his opponent down, but Royval springs back up. An accidental low blow momentarily stops the action.

As the action restrats, a body kick by Royval is answered with a right hand by Moreno. 'Raw Dawg' lands multiple kicks to the body. His left leg seems to have recovered from the first round.

The former champ attempts a takedown unsuccessfully, and Rovyal attempts a spinning elbow on the break. Moreno doubles down on his effort and is once more successful in taking his foe down.

Royval connects with a few more significant strikes. He seems to have the upper hand in the third round.

Round 4:

Royval comes aggressively but is countered by Moreno with an overhand right. Moreno is targeting his opponent's lead leg with powerful leg kicks, eliciting a reaction from Royval each time.

Another takedown attempt by 'The Assasin Baby' fails to find success as his opponent reverses the position before getting back up. After a string of strikes on the feet, Royval takes his opponent down. However, Moreno quickly springs back to his feet. It's anyone's fight at this point.

Royval digs into the body. He misses with an uppercut, and Moreno catches him on the break with a counter right. 'Raw Dawg' employs a pressure-based approach, peppering his opponent with multiple shots.

Royval might just have stolen the fourth round.

Round 5:

Moreno is trying to land the overhand right, which has worked for him all night. Royval face shows clear signs of damage. His left eye has swelled up.

Both fighters trade readily in the middle of the cage. Royval is peppering his opponent with jabs and quick 1-2 combos. Moreno looks like he is hoping to land a haymaker but is missing most of his overhand rights.

An overhand right finally lands flush for Moreno following multiple attempts. Herb Dean calls for more action as the fighters clinch up near the cage. With one minute left on the clock, Moreno is landing power shots while his opponent lands the more volume.

The former champion attempts a takedown but is unsuccessful. The fighters burn out the clock, raining down punches on each other right until the final bell.

What a fight. Stay tuned for the official decision.

Official Decision:

Brandon Royval def. Brandon Moreno, via split decision.

