Brave CF 33 - Complete Results and Breakdown

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Brave CF 33: Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain based global Mixed Martial Arts promotion, Brave Combat Federation concluded another momentous year after the Saudi Arabian event. Brave CF 33 was the promotion's 33rd event and the second in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event also marks the successful conclusion of the "Month of Madness" in which three events where conducted in different Nations.

A truly global fight card, Brave CF 33 had fighters from 15 nations represented in the show. The fight night saw the contest between two top middleweights as the main event, Ikram Aliskerov defeated Diego Gonzalez via stoppage in the 3rd round. The Russian dominated Diego with strikes in the first two rounds before taking the bloody battle to the ground..

In the co-main event, local hero Abdullah Al-Qahtani overcame Pakistan's Zia Mashwani in a closely contested fight. The Team Lakay star Jeremy Pacatiw had a quick win against Felie Efrain after both the fighters decided to stand and trade very early in the first round.

Saudi Arabia's Mostafa Rashid handed Alexis Fontis his first professional loss on his Brave CF debut in the first round and after the fight, Rashid sprang out of the cage to hug and express his joy and gratitude to His Higness Sheik Khalid who was present for the event.

Street Sports Luxemberg's Isa Isakov pulled off an upset win over Rami Hamed in the second round via a super tight armbar. This was after Rami's total domination over Isa in the first round. The former Algerian wrestling champion Mohamed Mayem secured a unanimous decision win over the "Black Hulk" Todd Stoute.

Sam Patterson secured a win over SBG Ireland's Cian Cowley via a guillotine choke in the 3rd round. The Englishman was very efficient controlling the distance and connecting some straight punches and leg kicks from the very beginning of the fight. BRAVE CF 34 will be held in Slovenia in partnership with leading local promotion WFC on 19th of January.

HERE ARE THE COMPLETE RESULTS OF THE EVENT :

Main card

Ikram Aliskerov def. Diego Gonzalez - TKO - Round 3

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. vs Zia Mashwani - Split Decision

Jeremy Pacatiw def. Felipe Efrain - TKO - Round 1

Mostafa Rashed Neda def. Alexis Fontes - TKO - Round 1

Issa Isakov def. Rami Hamed via submission (armbar) - Round 2

Preliminary card

Mohamed Said Maalem def. Todd Stoute - Unanimous Decision

Anzor Abdulkhozaev def. Rolando Dy - KO - Round 1

Sam Patterson def. Cian Cowley - submission (guillotine choke) - Round 3

Shoaib Yousaf def. Hassan Talal - submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2

Ahmed Amir def. Yousef Wehbe - submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2

Gamzat Magomedov def. Harold Banarion - TKO - Round 1