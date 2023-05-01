Breaking: Ariel Helwani reveals Francis Ngannou is on the verge of signing a new deal, with PFL as the possible destination 

Since departing the UFC and pursuing a career elsewhere, news surrounding Francis Ngannou has become stale with not much known about his future. While his next move is still likely to be in a boxing ring, Ariel Helwani has broke news insisting the powerhouse is "very close" to signing with an MMA promotion.

'The Predator' has already had meetings with a number of organizations as he aims to secure a deal in mixed martial arts before making his venture into boxing. Despite having no experience in the ring, he rose to fame and became one of the most feared men on the planet with his scary knockout power displays in the cage.

While discussing Francis Ngannou's current situation, Ariel Helwani revealed that he had spoken in private with the former UFC heavyweight champion and now has an idea of who the fan-favorite is on the verge of signing for.

"Francis is very close to signing a new deal with another promotion. According to Francis, he was very upfront about this. They [Ngannou and Chatri Sityodtong of ONE] left the meeting on good terms, but both of them came to an understanding that because he had already verbally committed to someone, it's more than likely he's not going to ONE... I thought it was really interesting when I asked him [Ngannou] about PFL, that was the one that really got him fired up."

Earlier this year, Jake Paul announced that he has signed with the PFL and introduced his help in setting up the Super Fight Division to the world, which could potentially be the new home for Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou PFL: Who is available for 'The Predator' to fight in his potential new promotion?

Francis Ngannou will undoubtedly bring a lot of eyes wherever he decides to compete, but what fighters are waiting for him should he make his debut in the PFL?

The Professional Fighters League is unlike any other MMA company and shares similarities with other American sports like the NFL and the NBA. Whilst it's unclear what he will do next, the 36-year-old will most probably not compete in the regular season tournament and instead fight in the aforementioned Super Fight Division.

Francis Ngannou brings a lot of intrigue with him if he steps foot into the PFL cage, but his time there will be no walk in the park as his status in the sport could earn him an instant shot at the dangerous Ante Delija's heavyweight throne.

