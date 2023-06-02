BREAKING: Boxing star Gervonta Davis taken into custody after impromptu hearing

According to latest reports, boxing sensation Gervonta Davis was unexpectedly taken into custody following an impromptu hearing.

The undefeated boxing star finds himself facing further legal troubles as he was recently taken into custody at Baltimore Central Booking for violating his parole. This comes shortly after he was sentenced to a period of home detention for his involvement in a hit-and-run incident.

Justin Fenton @justin_fenton BREAKING: Boxing champ Gervonta Davis has been taken into custody for an apparent violation of his home detention in '20 hit and run case; will serve out rest of his sentence in jail thebaltimorebanner.com/community/crim… BREAKING: Boxing champ Gervonta Davis has been taken into custody for an apparent violation of his home detention in '20 hit and run case; will serve out rest of his sentence in jail thebaltimorebanner.com/community/crim…

Davis had pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2020 crash that resulted in injuries to four individuals, including a pregnant woman. On May 5, the court handed down a three-month home detention sentence to be served at the residence of his trainer, Calvin Ford. Alongside the home detention, 'Tank' has been assigned 200 hours of community service, enrollment in a program at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, and attendance at a victim impact panel organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Gervonta Davis secured a remarkable seventh-round knockout win against Ryan Garcia. Davis sealed the victory with a devastating straight left hand to the body, which elicited a delayed response from 'King Ry', ultimately forcing him to take a knee.

