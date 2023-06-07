Breaking: Ignacios Bahamondes vs. L'udovit Klein set for UFC Nashville

It appears as though a lightweight fight between Ignacios Bahamondes and L'udovit Klein is set for UFC Nashville, which is scheduled to take place on August 5th.

According to MMA Junkie's, Nolan King tweeted that the lightweight bout has been added to the event. Both fighters have been on an impressive stretch as of late in one of the most stacked divisions in the promotion.

"A lightweight fight between Ignacios Bahamondes (14-4) vs. L'udovit Klein (19-4-1) is headed to #UFCNashville on Aug. 5, multiple sources tell @Farah_Hannoun and me. Story headed to @MMAjunkie"

Bahamondes earned his UFC contract following a front-kick knockout win over Edson Gomez on the Contender Series in 2020. Despite a setback in his promotional debut, he has turned things around and won three consecutive bouts.

It's been quite a unique winning streak in that he Roosevelt Roberts via spinning wheel-kick, submitted Rong Zhu with a brabo choke, and earned a unanimous decision over Trey Ogden.

Klein, on the other hand, is also unbeaten in his last three bouts, which includes a split decision win over Devonte Smith, a unanimous decision win over Mason Jones, and fought Jai Herbert to a majority draw. He has a great opportunity to bounce back from this majorly and at the same time, derail 'La Jaula's momentum.

