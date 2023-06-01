Jailton Almeida has been a revelation since making a permanent move up to heavyweight but his level will get tested when he faces Curtis Blaydes next time out. In five months' time, the UFC returns to Sao Paulo, Brazil which will be headlined by the battle of the two well-rounded titans.

'Razor' is enduring a tough time in the octagon of late and is desperate to get back to winning ways in hopes of making his long-awaited title push. In what was considered by many to be a number one contender's clash, the grappler was overwhelmed and later finished by the power of Sergei Pavlovich last time out.

As announced on social media earlier today, Curtis Blaydes will welcome rising prospect Jailton Almeida into the octagon in a five-round main event on November 4.

Almeida will be looking to build on his momentum in front of his own fans and capture arguably the biggest win of his career when he comes face-to-face with Blaydes in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 32-year-old NJCAA wrestler will have to be at his best to get past the surging talent and snap his undefeated streak inside the octagon. 'Malhadinho' is a proven killer who throughout 19 professional victories in the sport, has never won a bout via the judges' scorecards.

With the constant uncertainty surrounding the heavyweight title picture, either man could potentially insert themselves into the championship-contending conversation with an impressive performance.

Jailton Almeida UFC record: How has the Brazilian fared in the octagon?

Entering the UFC on the back of an incredible performance over the previously unbeaten Nasrudin Nasrudinov on Dana White's Contender Series, Jailton Almeida has wasted no time in getting familiar with his new surroundings.

Having fought once at light heavyweight and one catchweight bout since signing with the company, the 31-year-old has mainly competed with the big boys at heavyweight. With three fights under his belt in the division, the furthest one of his bouts has gone is 2:56 of the second round.

His nature to start on the front foot and push the pace from the opening bell has proved to be a problem for Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Shamil Abdurakhimov, and Parker Porter, among others.

If Curtis Blaydes failed to adjust to his opponent's quick start, we could see Almeida extend his perfect 6-0 UFC record inside the octagon.

