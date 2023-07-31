Breaking: Light heavyweight banger featuring Magomed Ankalaev added to UFC 294 

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev is the latest to join the star-studded UFC 294 main card. The No.2 ranked contender will face Brazilian light heavyweight Johnny Walker on the main card.

Ankalaev last fought in December, 2022 against Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title. The bout ended in a controversial split draw and the title has since been won by Jamahal Hill and is now vacant again.

Ankalaev's draw with Blachowicz was preceded by an incredible nine-fight winning streak in the UFC, including three Performance of the Night bonuses.

Johnny Walker has already fought twice this year at UFC 283 and UFC on ABC: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida. Walker first defeated Paul Craig via TKO in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro in January. He followed it up with a strong showing against the experienced Anthony Smith and secured a unanimous decision victory.

Walker last lost to the latest titleholder in the divison, Jamahal Hill, in a main event bout in February 2022.

UFC 294 is set to be headlined by Islam Makhachev who will put his lightweight championship on the line in a rematch against Charles Oliveira. It will be held on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The only other fights announced for the UFC 294 card so far are a middleweight clashes between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa and another between Ikram Aliskerov and Nassourdine Imavov.

Chael Sonnen thinks Justin Gaethje should fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

After Justin Gaethje's spectacular head kick to finish off Dustin Poirier, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen wants to see him fight for the title in a quick turnaround.

Sonnen voiced his opinions on the UFC 291 ESPN post-fight show and called for the BMF titleholder to go up against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. He speculated about Oliveira's interest in a potential fight against Conor McGregor as compared to a title rematch.

“I’m not positive that Charles Oliveira wants to do that fight," said Sonnen. "I don’t want to be a spoiler but I read his Twitter account, he’s saying he wants to fight Conor McGregor next. We thought that Justin Gaethje or [Dustin] Poirier, whoever came out would be the No. 1 contender. We also thought they’d be hurt. We thought this was going to be a bludgeon. We thought they were gonna be swapping stories in the hospital. This was a surprise finish, he’s [Justin Gaethje is] surprisingly fresh… I think he’s ready to go in.” [1:25 onwards]

