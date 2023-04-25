Breaking: Molly McCann announces huge fight for UFC London

The UFC announced its return to London for a Fight Night card in July and it seems Molly McCann will be stepping back into the octagon at the event as she hopes to get back to winning ways.

Despite always being a gritty competitor, 'Meatball' rose to fame when she and her counterpart Paddy Pimblett took over the UK MMA scene. The pair went on a three-fight winning streak whilst competing at the same events, with the women's flyweight putting together a highlight reel for the ages.

In a post on social media, Molly McCann confirmed she would return to the octagon when the UFC makes another trip to the O2 arena in London, as she looks to welcome grappling menace Julija Stoliarenko into the cage.

"Time to get back in the win column. See you all there! Cannot wait to bring an army with me! Let's get the O2 bouncing."

While she could be a stylistic nightmare for the scouser, Stoliarenko claiming a win over a big name like McCann will not only be great for her career, but it could also save her job in the UFC. The Lithuanian has won just one of her last four fights and will be hoping to get her hands raised to avoid being cut from the promotion.

The 30-year-old's most recent win came against fan-favorite Jessica-Rose Clark, where she locked up a devastating armbar submission less than a minute into the first round.

Will Paddy Pimblett join Molly McCann on the UFC London card?

Molly McCann is looking to put her one-sided loss to the impressive Erin Blanchfield behind her and get another win under her belt at UFC London later this year, but will Paddy Pimblett be joining her on the card?

Despite being flawless when featured on the same card as his long-term friend in the UFC, 'The Baddy' has no chance of competing at the upcoming UK event as he is still recovering from an injury that occurred during his last fight.

Having been injured in his fight with Jared Gordon, Pimblett needed surgery and has been sidelined while he nurses his on-the-mend foot. The controversial lightweight recently revealed that not only will he not be on the UFC London card, but he also may not be back in the octagon until next year.

