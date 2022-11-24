Breaking: Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov will be facing off to headline the February 25 UFC event

Following his standout performance at UFC 281, the UFC took no time in booking Ryan Spann into another highly competitive fight, with the light heavyweight contender set to take on #7-ranked Nikita Krylov next.

'Superman' has reportedly begun taking mixed martial arts seriously in recent times and is training prior to fights as opposed to stepping into the cage with minor preparation as he was doing before. Despite possessing devastating knockout power, the 205er has won the majority of his career fights by way of submission.

As reported earlier today, Ryan Spann will headline a UFC event on February 25 alongside Nikita Krylov, another light heavyweight prospect who is in top form inside the octagon.

Last time out, Spann put on a striking clinic before scoring a sickening knockout over the returning Dominick Reyes. The first-round finish extended his winning run inside the cage to two straight and could begin the rise of a new title challenger at 205lbs.

His opponent, Nikita Krylov, is also fresh off of back-to-back victories and will be hoping to push into the top 5 of the light heavyweight division with an impressive performance on February 25.

After a rough patch in the sport, winning just two of his six fights since making his UFC comeback, the Ukrainian has had a recent change of fortune. First with a knockout win over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC London and most recently getting his hands raised against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 280 earlier this year.

Ryan Spann vs. Nikita Krylov and the rest of the UFC Fight Night on February 25

As previously mentioned, Ryan Spann is set to face off against Nikita Krylov in the main event of the UFC Fight Night on February 25, but what other fighters are preparing to fight on the card?

Although not much is known about the event thus far, there has been a number of matchups that have been confirmed for three months time. Dana White's Contender Series alumni Hailey Cowan will be making her UFC debut against Ailin Perez, a women's featherweight still searching for her first win inside the octagon.

Jordan Leavitt will be making his first appearance since losing to Paddy Pimblett in July, but he'll be tested by Victor Martinez, a man known for being able to finish fights with his striking. Ode Osbourne returns to the cage and hopes to get back into the winner's column in a clash against Denys Bondar.

Poll : 0 votes