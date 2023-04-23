BREAKING: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena added to evergrowing UFC 290 card

UFC 290 is beginning to gain traction and huge fights are being added to the July pay-per-view. Alongside the number of bouts confirmed for the event, Sean Brady and Jack Della Maddalena are set to collide in a monumental welterweight clash on the night.

Originally, UFC 290 was reportedly set to be the destination for Jon Jones' first defense of the title since capturing heavyweight gold last time out. Although the fight still seems to be between 'Bones' and Stipe Miocic, rumors are suggesting the blockbuster bout will now take place later on in the year.

Announced on social media earlier today, Jack Della Maddalena looks to continue his surge through the rankings and will likely enter into a top 10 spot if he bypasses the well-rounded threat of Sean Brady in three months' time.

Despite only being in the UFC for four fights, the Australian has showcased why he is one of the best 170lbers in the world, winning each of his matchups in the octagon thus far.

Not only is he undefeated during his UFC run, but Maddalena also beat each opponent via knockout in the first round. The welterweight has a great understanding of distance management and knows exactly when to pick his spot for the dynamite he has in his hands.

The 26-year-old last competed at UFC 284 where he made short work of the lengthy Randy Brown, which earned him a #13 spot in the current 170lb fighter rankings.

How does UFC 290 look with the addition of Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena?

UFC 290 is shaping up to be another yearly International Fight Week spectacle, with a number of high-profile matchups already scheduled for the event. Alongside the recently confirmed Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena clash, who will compete on the card?

Announced earlier this week, Robert Whittaker is ready to earn himself another title shot when he welcomes Dricus du Plessis into the octagon in what is currently being touted as the co-main event of the July 8 event.

Looking to defend his throne and get some revenge in the process, Brandon Moreno meets Alexandre Pantoja for the third time in the cage as the flyweights will reportedly headline the card as things stand. Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker and Robert Whittaker vs. Niko Price will also be on display at UFC 290.

