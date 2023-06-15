Breaking: UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier fighter pulls out due to injury

Miles Johns has suffered an injury, leading to his fight against Raoni Barcelos being removed from UFC Vegas 75.

On Saturday, June 17, the UFC returns to the APEX center for a Fight Night event. In the main event, Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier look to take a massive step toward another middleweight title shot.

Before the elite 185-pounders meet in the Octagon, there are a handful of upcoming prospects and potential future title contenders looking to make a statement. Unfortunately, the event will move forward without the bantamweight preliminary bout between Johns and Barcelos.

The UFC released an official statement about the fight statement, saying:

“Due to injury, Miles Johns has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Raoni Barcelos. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.”

Johns responded to the news on Twitter by saying:

“Sorry guys. F*cking sucks. Going to get healed up and hoping to get this fight rebooked ASAP”

Johns last fought in November 2022, defeating Vince Morales by unanimous decision. He will now have to wait before attempting to build momentum. Meanwhile, Barcelos is coming off a first-round knockout loss against Umar Nurmagomedov on January 14. Since starting his promotional tenure with a 5-0 record, the Brazilian has lost three of his last four fights.

Fans react to Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns being canceled for UFC Vegas 75

Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns didn’t have significant stakes in the stacked bantamweight division. With that said, both fighters tend to put on entertaining fights, leading to excitement from the fans.

Once the unfortunate news spread on Twitter, fans voiced their disappointment in comment sections, including some saying:

“Why is it always the good fights that get called off”

“I mean we weren't NOT going to have a fight canceled this weekend”

“Dammit, we lost a good fight for this weekend's”

“Easy win taken away from Barcelos.. Hopefully they find a Jim Miller-esque short notice replacement for him”

“Nooooooooo”

It’s unclear if the UFC is attempting to find a replacement opponent for Barcelos. Unfortunately, the event is less than three days away, making it unlikely that the 36-year-old will get an opportunity to fight this weekend.

