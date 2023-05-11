BREAKING: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Armen Petrosyan set for UFC Vegas 75 in June

The upcoming UFC Vegas 75 event will feature a middleweight bout between former Cage Warriors middleweight champion Christian Leroy Duncan and Armen Petrosyan.

The middleweight matchup is set to take place on June 17 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Duncan had a memorable promotional debut at UFC 286, where 'CLD' secured a victory over Dusko Todorovic via TKO. Unfortunately, the fight ended prematurely when Todorovic sustained a knee injury just over a minute and a half into the bout. Despite the abrupt ending, the win added to Duncan's perfect record of eight wins and no losses, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next performance.

Armen Petrosyan is set to make his return to the octagon at UFC Vegas 75 after competing in October of last year, where he secured a unanimous decision win against AJ Dobson. This victory followed a split decision triumph over Gregory Rodrigues and a unanimous decision loss to Caio Borralho. 'Superman' has fought for multiple organizations and also participated in the 2021 edition of Dana White's Contender Series.

UFC Vegas 75's main event will feature Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier

Fans were initially hyped for a featherweight clash between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria to headline UFC Vegas 75, but the bout was delayed by a week and ultimately rescheduled for UFC Jacksonville. In its place, a highly-anticipated middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier was announced as the new headliner for the event.

'The Italian Dream' is currently No.3 in the middleweight rankings, and is fresh off a decisive unanimous decision victory over Roman Dolidze at UFC 286. The Italian fighter is a former title challenger who is known for his tough and gritty style inside the octagon.

His opponent, Jared Cannonier, is ranked No.4 in the division and is a veteran of the sport with a wealth of experience. 'The Killa Gorilla' secured a split decision win in his last fight against Sean Strickland and is looking to solidify his status as a top contender in the division with a victory over Vettori

