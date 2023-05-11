BREAKING: Exciting lightweight matchup between top contenders booked for UFC Vegas 76

UFC Vegas 76 will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov. The event is set to take place on July 1, and will now also feature an exciting lightweight matchup, as per MMA journalist Nolan King.

The bout will see two top-15 ranked lightweight go head-to-head, as Grant Dawson will take on Damir Ismagulov.

"#Breaking: Top lightweight contenders Grant Dawson and Damir Ismagulov are set to fight at #UFCVegas76, July 1 in Ls Vegas, per multiple sources. Story headed to @mmajunkie."

Damir Ismagulov entered the new year by announcing his retirement from MMA due to health concerns. The Russian had built an impressive five-fight win streak in the promotion, but after suffering a defeat to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Fight Night 216, Ismagulov called time on his career.

But less than a month after announcing his retirement, Ismagulov appeared to have second thoughts and called out Tsarukyan for a rematch.

Grant Dawson, who is still undefeated in the promotion, will provide the Russian with a stiff test. 'KGD' is an immensely talented grappler, and of his 19 wins in MMA, 13 have come via submission.

Who else will be fighting at UFC Vegas 76 on July 1?

UFC Vegas 76 will be headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov, something that appears to have upset a surging middleweight contender.

Alongside the recently announced bout between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson, the event will feature a women's flyweight matchup between Melissa Gatto and Ariane Lipski.

Jordan Leavitt will return to the octagon against Elves Brenner, as per MMA journalist Alex Behunin.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Breaking



Khusein Askhabov vs. Joanderson Brito, Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales, Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Brunno Ferreira and Luana Carolina vs. Ivana Petrovic will also feature on the card.

The full promotional schedule for the next eleven promotional events was uploaded to Twitter by Marcel Dorff.

