Why is Abus Magomedov being labelled unworthy of UFC main event spot against Sean Strickland? Middleweight fighter explains

Abus Magomedov is set to headline UFC Fight Night 225 alongside Sean Strickland in just his second fight in the promotion, something that Caio Borralho isn't too happy with.

Magomedov's record currently stands at 25-4-1, with an impressive 14 KO wins. However, his loss to a 43-year old Louis Taylor in 2018 in the PFL appears to be an unforgivable mistake in the eyes of Borralho.

Borralho is scheduled to face Michal Oleksiejczuk in the co-main event of this weekend's UFC Vegas 72 event. 'The Natural' appeared in front of the media at the pre-fight press conference and shared his thoughts on Magomedov being awarded a main event slot against Strickland. He said this:

"I don't know why the UFC is pushing this guy so hard you know. 'Cause he got murdered in the [PFL] by an old guy. Now he's [in the UFC], he faced a guy that was 1-4 in his last 5 fights and he got a finish. But I don't see too much [in this guy], the UFC's pushing him up the rankings with just one fight in the UFC. Not just me, but a lot of the other prospects deserve it much more than this guy. This guy called me out after UFC Abu Dhabi, he wanted to fight. I didn't even give it attention 'cause he has one fight..."

Catch Caio Borralho's comments below (5:20):

Abus Magomedov won his first UFC bout in sensational style, landing a front kick to the face of his opponent before finishing the fight with ground-and-pound strikes.

His bout against Sean Strickland will be a massive step up in competition as 'Tarzan' currently occupies the No.7 spot on the middleweight rankings.

Sean Strickland explains why he is fighting Abus Magomedov

When the UFC announced that the UFC Fight Night set to take place on July 1st would be headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov, many fans and fighters were confused.

The promotion's decision to match up the No.7-ranked middleweight with an opponent who only had one UFC fight was a perplexing one. Calls that the UFC were favoring Abus Magomedov rang out immediately.

Strickland took to Instagram to explain his reasons for accepting the matchup with Magomedov. His comment was screen-grabbed by @mma_orbit, who uploaded it to Twitter. He said this:

"Let me explain what this is to you guys. They asked 2 guys to fight me and both said no. So either wait 6 months for a ranked guy to say yes which they probably won't, or I fight. I fight for money, this is my profession."

See the post below:

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit



Thoughts?🤔 Sean Strickland’s explanation of why he accepted the fight with Abus Magomedov and also hints at Dricus Du Plessis getting the next middleweight title shot.Thoughts?🤔 Sean Strickland’s explanation of why he accepted the fight with Abus Magomedov and also hints at Dricus Du Plessis getting the next middleweight title shot.👀Thoughts?🤔 https://t.co/3REYiZaSED

Poll : 0 votes