Breaking: UFC middleweight Kevin Holland tests positive for Covid-19 a week before Jack Hermansson fight

Kevin Holland has been forced to pull out of UFC Vegas 16 because of COVID-19.

The middleweight UFC fighter shared on Twitter awhile ago that he has tested positive for pre-fight COVID test and therefore has to pull out of the main event on December 5.

Kevin Holland added that he hopes to recover and return to the Octagon as soon as possible.

I have been pulled from my main event bout next weekend due to a positive pre fight covid test. Hoping to test clean and get back inside the cage ASAP. pic.twitter.com/KfMF4jQFQg — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 28, 2020

The main event of that night has already been changed once. It was originally scheduled between Darren Till and Jack Hermansson, but Till had to withdraw owing to an injury.

Kevin Holland, who has already fought and secured win in four bouts in 2020, stepped in for his fifth fight before the year ended. But COVID intervened, like it did with so many fights in this year, and now Jack Hermansson is once again without an opponent.

Kevin Holland might be replaced by Marvin Vettori

Several fighters have stepped in to fill up fight cards this year on comparatively shorter notice than usual because of the unusual circumstances. The most recent and significant example is Paul Felder, who said yes to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14 on a notice of 5 days.

Several sources, including ESPN's Ariel Helwani has stated that UFC's plan C for Jack Hermansson is to book Marvin Vettori for the main event of the night next week.

It was reported earlier that Marvin Vettori would meet Jacare Souza at UFC 256 the week after on December 12. If Marvin Vettori is rescheduled for the Hermansson fight, it would mean a new opponent for Jacare Souza as well.

Vettori was slated to fight Jacare Souza at UFC 256 on 12/12. No word just yet on what this means for Souza. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 28, 2020

This is the second UFC main event to be cancelled in the last couple of days.

Tonight's UFC Vegas 15 also lost its main event to COVID, as multiple sources confirmed that Curtis Blaydes had tested positive for COVID.

He was set to fight Derrick Lewis in the heavyweight main event, which UFC is hoping to reschedule next month. Anthony Smith and Devin Clark are now set to headline the night's event.