"You gotta stop it, they're heavyweights" - Brendan Schaub justifies controversial stoppage in Derrick Lewis fight at UFC 277

Derrick Lewis was once again in the headlines following UFC 277, but not because he sent another heavyweight into the shadow realm. Instead, Lewis was finished by Sergei Pavlovich in the first round, with many people accusing referre Dan Miragliotta of stopping the fight too soon.

Brendan Schaub is not one of those people. He broke down the fight on his podcast, The Schaub Show, and explained the reasons he had for calling the stoppage a fair one.

"Anytime in the heavyweight division, when a guy is getting hit and he falls face first and doesn't put his hands out to stop him, I don't give a f*ck how quickly he gets back to his feet. As a ref, I think it was Dan Miragliotta, you've got to stop it."

Derrick Lewis is a native of Texas, where the fight was being held. With that in mind, cries of an early stoppage could have something to do with that, as well as the heavyweight's general popularity.

Despite Derrick Lewis taking his training more seriously, wins are not coming his way

Derrick Lewis was interviewed by Daniel Cormier in the build-up to his recent fight with Sergei Pavlovich. Lewis claimed that over the past few fights, he has taken his training far more seriously, which is why he feels he is still improving.

Lewis was also asked how he has continued to stay motivated despite some recent losses. Cormier assumed that frustration must be building, as Lewis has not been seeing the results he would have wanted, despite his increase in workload.

Lewis said the following:

"The last fight took a lot out of me. I had to do a lot of meditation, and put myself around a lot of positive people to help me get over that hump."

When asked by Cormier what changes he has made, Lewis said that he switched up his entire team of coaches, as well as his training camp. Unfortunatey for him, those changes didn't help secure a win at UFC 277.

