Brendan Schaub slams UFC and Dana White for their treatment of Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is the most highly-anticipated fight of the year so far - and UFC in 2020 is a year filled with exciting potential match-ups. April 18th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is the date and place where the two best Lightweights on the planet will face each other.

In the eyes of many fans, Tony Ferguson presents the toughest challenge of Khabib Nurmagomedov's career. Ferguson hasn't lost since 2012. He's widely regarded as the biggest threat in the division due to his unorthodox and unpredictable style of fighting.

Despite this, Dana White seems to have his eyes set on a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. McGregor is expected to be positioned as a replacement should either Nurmagomedov or Ferguson pull out of it.

After Conor McGregor beat Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, White refused to accept any other match-up for him next other than Khabib Nurmagomedov (assuming he would win). Brendan Schaub seems sick of the disrespect shown to Ferguson, believing that White and UFC are overlooking him. Schaub explained on his Below The Belt Podcast (H/T BJPENN.com):

“This is the other thing. I heard Dana go, Conor vs. Khabib would be the biggest UFC fight ever. And they keep saying Khabib this, Khabib that. Dude, Khabib has the toughest fight of his life coming up in April. The toughest fight of his life. That is not a gimme. That is by far the worst matchup he’s ever experienced in his life. Let’s say Khabib gets out of (UFC 249) with a win, a decision. I promise you he ain’t finishing Tony Ferguson. If there’s a finish, it’s Tony finishing Khabib. Bet money on that.”

He said that even if Khabib Nurmagomedov wins, he won't be left unscathed - going by the history of Tony Ferguson's opponent's all getting busted during their fight.

"He might win, but he’s eating some elbows, there’s gonna be cuts, there’s gonna be problems. That ain’t going to be a fight where he can fight Tony Ferguson and then a month later take a fight. I guarantee you he gets a 120-day suspension after fighting Tony Ferguson. Win, lose, or draw he’s getting a 120-day suspension.

He declared it to be the greatest lightweight fight of all-time and stylistically, we couldn't agree more. How long must we wait? Will the fight finally happen?