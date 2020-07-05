Brendan Schaub tests positive for COVID-19

The former UFC Heavyweight fighter tests postive for Covid-19.

After a comedy tour to Texas, Brendan Schaub and others test positive for the virus.

Brendan Schaub

UFC fighter turned comedian and commentator, Brendan Schaub is one of the latest to test positive for COVID-19.

Well...I got corona. After day three I’m almost back to 100%. Tune into today’s TFATK! — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) July 2, 2020

On his show, he's been downplaying the situation as he continues to work in the studio and doing stand up. He and one of his partners, Bryan Callen, performed in Texas recently and it seems that is where they were infected.

While Schaub's test results show he has COVID-19, Callen's have not returned as of yet. But according to him, he has multiple symptoms of the virus.

The fighter who went 10-5, losing his last two fights to Andre Arlovski and Travis Browne, credits his friendship with Joe Rogan for getting him into the field of entertainment. That led him to becoming a staple in the Showtime Boxing family.

One of their other members also tested positive and is not doing well at all. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Brendan Schaub has downplayed it since day one.

He was on IV fluids for three days. While he still doesn't have a sense of taste, Brendan Schaub says he's feeling better. He also then said,

"I'm curious to see how long this corona fear is going to keep going".

The TUF Season 10 contestant, Schaub continued his Big Brown Bike Tour with his "Thicccboybikeclub" doing 20 miles a day in the California hills. He recently posted photos of himself out there without a mask and then deleted them.

It was originally assumed that the warm weather would squash the spread of COVID-19. However, across most of the warmer states in the U.S. right now, numbers are rocketing up higher than before.