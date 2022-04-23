"Puts his family first even when he’s in the middle of cutting weight" - Brie Chandler pens heartfelt message for Michael Chandler after adoption of second son

Michael Chandler’s wife Brie Chandler recently shared a photo of their second adopted son, Ace, resting on the lap of their first adopted son.

Along with the picture, she penned a heartfelt note to her husband, who took time out to be with his family despite getting ready for his upcoming fight.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Brie Chandler wrote:

"Born on April 19th — we are blessed through adoption once again. Ace’s birth mom is a beautiful soul and she will forever be one of my favorite relationships. her strength, braveness, selflessness and love for her son have taught me so much. life is broken and messy, but God redeems in ways we never thought possible. welcome to the family buddy - you are loved by so many.… and huge s/o to my sweet husband @mikechandlermma who puts his family first even when he’s in the middle of cutting weight for a huge fight in 2 weeks but makes us the priority to leave the state all week to be there for his new son. we love you babe."

Michael Chandler and his wife adopted their first son, Hap, in 2018. The couple tied the knot on September 6, 2014.

Michael Chandler set to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje put together a classic slugfest when the two clashed at UFC 268 last November.

Watch Gaethje vs. Chandler below:

A win over 'Iron' earned Gaethje a lightweight title shot against reigning champion Charles Oliveira.

'The Highlight' will fight for the lightweight crown in the main event of UFC 274. On the same card, Chandler will return to action to face Tony Ferguson, hoping to fire himself back into title contention.

Chandler is coming off back-to-back defeats in the promotion. The Sanford MMA product will look to secure his first victory under the UFC banner since his debut win against Dan Hooker at UFC 257. Chandler's first-round success over 'The Hangman' earned him a shot at the vacant lightweight gold against Oliveira. However, 'Iron' failed to capture the belt, falling to the Brazilian in the second round via TKO.

Chandler will now have the opportunity to work his way back into the title picture when he goes up against 'El Cucuy'. Ferguson will also be desperate to get back to winning ways after going on a three-fight skid.

