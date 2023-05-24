Buchecha’s most impressive wins in ONE Championship

Streaking ONE heavyweight contender Marcus Almeida is undeniably one of the hottest fighters in the promotion at the moment.

The 17-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, who goes by ‘Buchecha’, has made a seamless transition to mixed martial arts, going unblemished in his first four professional bouts inside the circle so far.

Moreover, none of his opponents made it past round one.

Given ‘Buchecha’s stellar ground game and ever-evolving striking thanks to his training at American Top Team, all signs point to the Brazilian becoming a world title challenger in the near future.

However, he must first get past an immovable object in Omar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE Fight Night 14, to realize that high ceiling.

That said, let’s first take a look at ‘Buchecha’ amazing handiwork inside the circle and relive his most impressive performances.

#3. Kang Ji Won

Following his sensational MMA and ONE debut against Anderson Silva, ‘Buchecha’ returned for his sophomore outing with the intent to prove his success was no fluke.

The 32-year-old took on previously undefeated Kang Ji Won at ONE: Winter Warriors, to see who moves up the ladder of the stacked heavyweight ranks.

After briefly exchanging heavy strikes with the Korean slugger, ‘Buchecha’ returned to his bread-and-butter and changed levels for a beautiful double-leg takedown.

He blasted ‘'Mighty Warrior’ with some brutal ground and pound from half-guard. Kang wisely used the circle walls to stand up, but the grappling wizard was one step ahead.

‘Buchecha’ took the opportunity to jump to his opponent’s back and sunk in the hooks. A few more hard shots softened up his heavy-hitting foe, as 'Buchecha' went palm-to-palm for a rear-naked choke to force the tap.

Relieve Buchecha’s brilliance below:

#2. Simon Carson

In his third circle appearance, ‘Buchecha’ made it his mission to showcase that he’s not a one-trick pony by any means.

The decorated BJJ legend kept it standing early on against Simon Carson at ONE 158, grazing him with damaging leg kicks and surprising front kicks.

As his opponent tightened up his guard, ‘Buchecha’ couldn’t resist and shot for that blast double leg, and once again took the fight in his wheelhouse.

Instead of going for his patented chokes and locks right away, the American Top Team standout crushed Carson with smothering top pressure and landed heavy bombs from half guard.

‘Buchecha’ eventually weaseled his way into full mount and proceeded to rain down hellfire against his helpless Australian foe. After several unanswered shots to the head of Carson, the referee intervened and put an end to the mauling.

Here’s ‘Buchecha’s first career win via TKO:

#1. Kirill Grishenko

There’s a reason why Kirill Grishenko struck fear in the hearts of his opponents. The Belarusian knockout artist was a former interim heavyweight world title challenger and was looking to book himself another shot a gold.

‘Buchecha’, however, fearlessly took on his biggest challenge yet and passed the test with flying colors at ONE on Prime Video 1. The BJJ blackbelt sent a message early on with a thumping leg kick that briefly floored the Belarusian.

Grishenko tried to gauge the distance with his piercing jabs and was actually having some success with it, up until ‘Buchecha’ dove for his legs. While the multi-awarded grappler was unable to complete the takedown, he got a hold of Grishenko’s right leg and went to town with it.

It didn’t take long for ‘Buchecha’ to bend it sideways by applying a crushing heel hook, as Grishenko tapped in agony just seconds later.

Check out ‘Buchecha’s most impressive career win by far:

