"Campaign-ending decision" - When a triggered Conor McGregor lashed out at Donald Trump for picking Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite UFC fighter

Conor McGregor once lashed out at Donald Trump after the American politician named Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite UFC fighter. Trump did an interview with Adin Ross, where he suggested that Khabib Nurmagomedov was his favorite UFC fighter.

When asked who his favorite UFC fighters were, Trump said:

"Well, I think Khabib. I mean, how good is he?"

He also indicated that Khabib requested him to help negotiate the end of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Check out Trump's comments below:

Conor McGregor got wind of Donald Trump's remarks regarding Nurmagomedov. Lambasting Trump. McGregor, in a since-deleted tweet, wrote:

"Campaign ending decision. A smelly fat mountain monkey from the inbred mountains of Dagestan is your favorite UFC (AMERICAN COMPANY) fighter? Wow. Abysmal."

That July, McGregor had notably praised Trump for serving America despite being a wealthy person who could simply enjoy his life. In another deleted tweet, McGregor went back on his praise, and wrote:

"I was actually wrong. Couple hundred million he [Trump] is worth. Not multi B. I would have thought USA ONLY would be the mentality here and what I would want to see out of my president, personally. To pick a retired inbred fighter from Dagestan Russia who has three main events only to this..."

Needless to say, the netizens were set abuzz by Conor McGregor's tirade against Donald Trump. America's Michael Chandler, who'd long been pursuing a fight against McGregor, criticized him for his comments.

McGregor fired back by implying that Trump probably doesn't even know Chandler, who hit back by praising Trump and warning that he'll dominantly defeat the Irishman inside the octagon.

Well, McGregor reaffirmed his take that Trump choosing Nurmagomedov as his favorite UFC fighter was indeed abysmal. 'The Notorious' also scoffed at Chandler's claims and underscored that he'll beat him inside the octagon.

Check out the screenshots of their tweets below:

Screenshots of tweets

Conor McGregor met Donald Trump at the White House

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has often expressed interest in ascending to a political leadership role in his native Ireland. The MMA icon, who's expected to fight this year, has consistently highlighted the socio-political issues his country is facing. He recently met Donald Trump at the White House as well.

Conor McGregor even spoke at a White House briefing. He previously attended Donald Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony after Trump became the U.S. President. McGregor's latest visit generated significant buzz, with the White House's official X handle acknowledging McGregor's and his family's visit to meet Trump.

Check out the White House's post below:

