Can Alex Pereira beat Magomed Ankalaev in a potential rematch? Breaking down adjustments the Brazilian would need to make

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev took place at UFC 313, and it cost the Brazilian his light heavyweight title. An immediate rematch seems to be the plan, but what could 'Poatan' do differently to emerge victorious?
His first outing against Ankalaev was a subpar showing. He struggled against the skill set Ankalaev presented, and whatever confidence he did have fell apart the moment he was rocked in Round 2. Pereira escaped a finish, but it was a lackluster performance. Now, the question remains: will a rematch be any different?
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2: A preview
The reality of the situation is that Magomed Ankalaev is a tough stylistic challenge for Alex Pereira. In their first fight, 'Poatan' never truly got going. When he tried to, he got clipped and shelled up, throwing very little besides the occasional low kick, which didn't impede Ankalaev as many had expected it to.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
First, Ankalaev's southpaw stance effectively neutralized Pereira's lead hand. Pereira typically uses his lead hand to occupy his opponent's lead hand, allowing him to throw his patented left hook over the top. This was impossible to do against Ankalaev, who hand-fought with him constantly.
Furthermore, Ankalaev baited another one of Pereira's preferred left hook setups. Pereira often keeps his guard open, with his arms out wide. The large gap between his hands is inviting, and that's the point. He tries to coax his foe into throwing a straight down the middle, which he slips and counters with a left hook.
Ankalaev, though, didn't take the bait. Instead, he waited for a more opportune moment. Due to his southpaw stance, Ankalaev's lead leg wasn't aligned with Pereira's rear leg, making outside low kicks impossible. Inside low kicks also proved difficult, as Ankalaev kept his lead leg turned inward to check them.
Check out Magomed Ankalaev rocking Alex Pereira below:
Eventually, he started forcing Pereira to bail mid-kick. However, with Pereira's kicking leg still trailing back into stance, Ankalaev pounced with a one-two that wobbled him badly. Additionally, Ankalaev always kept his lead foot on the outside of Pereira's, keeping the Brazilian's chin aligned with his rear hand.
While the takedown threat helped, he won largely by being the more technical and better-prepared striker on the night. In terms of what Pereira could do to change the result of a rematch, it's difficult. He is a poor defensive fighter who is subpar when forced to move backward.
'Poatan' needs to stop himself from ceding ground as easily as he did when met with Ankalaev's pressure. After all, he's proven he can stop Ankalaev's takedowns with shocking ease. Second, he needs to use his jab, which he has only truly used against Khalil Rountree Jr.
Against Ankalaev, it must not be absent, as it will serve as a good counter to his foe's pressure. The former UFC champion must also addresss the lack of knees and elbows in the clinch, while also framing against Ankalaev and disengaging to stop him from racking up control time.
It's unlikely, but possible.