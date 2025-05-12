Can Alex Pereira beat Magomed Ankalaev in a potential rematch? Breaking down adjustments the Brazilian would need to make

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev took place at UFC 313, and it cost the Brazilian his light heavyweight title. An immediate rematch seems to be the plan, but what could 'Poatan' do differently to emerge victorious?

Ad

His first outing against Ankalaev was a subpar showing. He struggled against the skill set Ankalaev presented, and whatever confidence he did have fell apart the moment he was rocked in Round 2. Pereira escaped a finish, but it was a lackluster performance. Now, the question remains: will a rematch be any different?

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2: A preview

The reality of the situation is that Magomed Ankalaev is a tough stylistic challenge for Alex Pereira. In their first fight, 'Poatan' never truly got going. When he tried to, he got clipped and shelled up, throwing very little besides the occasional low kick, which didn't impede Ankalaev as many had expected it to.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

First, Ankalaev's southpaw stance effectively neutralized Pereira's lead hand. Pereira typically uses his lead hand to occupy his opponent's lead hand, allowing him to throw his patented left hook over the top. This was impossible to do against Ankalaev, who hand-fought with him constantly.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, Ankalaev baited another one of Pereira's preferred left hook setups. Pereira often keeps his guard open, with his arms out wide. The large gap between his hands is inviting, and that's the point. He tries to coax his foe into throwing a straight down the middle, which he slips and counters with a left hook.

Ankalaev, though, didn't take the bait. Instead, he waited for a more opportune moment. Due to his southpaw stance, Ankalaev's lead leg wasn't aligned with Pereira's rear leg, making outside low kicks impossible. Inside low kicks also proved difficult, as Ankalaev kept his lead leg turned inward to check them.

Ad

Check out Magomed Ankalaev rocking Alex Pereira below:

Ad

Eventually, he started forcing Pereira to bail mid-kick. However, with Pereira's kicking leg still trailing back into stance, Ankalaev pounced with a one-two that wobbled him badly. Additionally, Ankalaev always kept his lead foot on the outside of Pereira's, keeping the Brazilian's chin aligned with his rear hand.

While the takedown threat helped, he won largely by being the more technical and better-prepared striker on the night. In terms of what Pereira could do to change the result of a rematch, it's difficult. He is a poor defensive fighter who is subpar when forced to move backward.

Ad

'Poatan' needs to stop himself from ceding ground as easily as he did when met with Ankalaev's pressure. After all, he's proven he can stop Ankalaev's takedowns with shocking ease. Second, he needs to use his jab, which he has only truly used against Khalil Rountree Jr.

Against Ankalaev, it must not be absent, as it will serve as a good counter to his foe's pressure. The former UFC champion must also addresss the lack of knees and elbows in the clinch, while also framing against Ankalaev and disengaging to stop him from racking up control time.

It's unlikely, but possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.