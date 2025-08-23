Can Dricus du Plessis be champion again in a middleweight division stacked with grapplers like Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder? 

Dricus du Plessis’s time as middleweight champion came to an end at UFC 319. Khamzat Chimaev captured the throne with his wrestling after he kept him trapped for nearly every round. The South African could not land clean shots as he was repeatedly dragged to the canvas and controlled in the crucifix position.

The loss showed everyone that there is a clear gap in wrestling skills. Several of the top-ranked fighters in the division, like Reinier de Ridder, as well as emerging contenders such as Anthony Hernandez, have a strong wrestling base to rely on. So, how does du Plessis fare against the division stacked with elite grapplers?

Analysts and fighters weigh in on the skill gap after Dricus du Plessis' loss at UFC 319

The loss led several analysts and fighters to question whether Dricus du Plessis and his camp had taken the threat of Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling seriously. Many pointed out that his takedown defense looked unpolished and his scrambling lacked urgency.

Once grounded, he could not find the space to build offense or threaten a reversal. Du Plessis had always relied on grit, cardio, and striking pressure to overwhelm opponents. Against Chimaev, those weapons were neutralized from the opening minutes.

Former champions and veterans suggested that the South African needed to rebuild his defensive grappling before thinking about reclaiming the belt. Reinier de Ridder, another elite grappler now in the division, said that du Plessis basically allowed Chimaev to be on top with very little effort to reverse the position.

With all that in mind, the larger debate remains whether du Plessis can realistically close this gap. The criticism extended to his camp as well, with suggestions that they placed too much emphasis on refining his striking rather than building the balance needed for long-term success at the top.

Can Dricus du Plessis become the champion again at middleweight?

Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, has already spoken about bringing in training partners who replicate Khamzat Chimaev’s style, the kind of suffocating wrestler who never gives space. He also said that they are not chasing an immediate rematch or forcing a quick turnaround. Instead, they want to rebuild, layer by layer, until du Plessis is prepared to handle that style.

Whether the efforts pay off still remains uncertain. Du Plessis has the resilience and self-belief to make the climb again, but the margin for error is slim. The belt sits in the hands of a dominant wrestler, and behind him wait some more elite grapplers, lurking for their shot at the title.

To reach the top again, du Plessis will need to prove not only that his striking remains dangerous but that his wrestling defense can withstand the pressure of a division that no longer allows single-dimension champions.

