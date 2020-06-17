Can Gilbert Burns beat Kamaru Usman

Teammates Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman face off for the title.

UFC 251 sees who is the better HardKnocks 365 fighter.

Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns

Is it possible that Gilbert Burns can defeat Kamaru Usman and become the UFC's new welterweight champion at UFC 251? Sure. As the saying goes, "any given day, anyone can be beaten". But will he? That is another story.

It's not close to the first time that teammates face one another for real, nor will it be the last. However, some interesting things are going on here. First and foremost; how do they break up the coaches. HardKnocks 365 is a fly under the radar gym, in the Florida shadow of arguably the biggest; ATT. Henri Hooft has quietly put together a successful bunch of fighters. But he'll most likely take in this fight on the sidelines, not playing favorites.

That leaves Kami Barzini, Henri's chief lieutenant to probably be with Gilbert. Which puts Greg Jones in the corner of Kamaru Usman. Those puzzle pieces just fit. Splitting up the gym with who spars who might be a bit trickier.

Steve Mowry, Daniel Straus, Aung La N Sang, and his brother Herbert will most likely work with "Durinho", combined they can mimic Usman's relentless nature. Especially Aung and Straus who use a high pace attack.

Working with Kamaru Usman ahead of this fight will be Derek Brunson, Desmond Green, Logan Storley, and Michael Johnson. That foursome will provide the champion just about everything he'll see from Burns.

When both 33-year-old fighters get locked in the cage together without a doubt they will be the best version of themselves. However, despite Gilbert being the hot fighter in the division right now, he's somewhat behind the eight ball.

Just how prepared is Gilbert Burns to take on Kamaru Usman?

Burns was 8-3 as a lightweight in the company before the move up. And it's worked for him but there's a huge issue. He's faced no one as complete as Kamaru Usman is right now. He took Alexey Kunchenko and Gunnar Nelson to the scorecards. And some believe Gunnar won that fight. Yes, he quickly disposed of Demian Maia. But Maia's one super strength is not a weak spot for Gilbert. And then he outclassed what appears to be a mentally no longer killer in Tyron Woodley.

When you take out number one, you usually get their spot. Hence this fight. But is he ready? Not really. Burns is a fine fighter finding himself and on the rise. But like a cherry pie in the oven, you don't want to take it out too soon. Otherwise, you may have a cooked outside, but a raw inside.

It's tough with Leon Edwards stuck in the United Kingdom. But Gilbert and Colby Covington should be settling their beef first. Or at worst, Jorge Masvidal. Get through either one of those that will push a pace on Burns like he's not seen would prepare him best for Kamaru Usman. Usman in the meantime could take the other or even Stephen Thompson. Both would be decent enough.

Is this fight a money grab? No. But it is a rushing of a hot hand. Is it likely that Kamaru Usman who is riding a 15 fight win streak dating back to 2013 will lay an egg? Again the answer to that question is probably not. Yes, he finished Colby which ended a 4 fight streak of going to the scorecards and he'll need a finish this time too. Because like they say "ignorance is bliss", and Gilbert doesn't realize he's in there with a superior athlete.

It just takes one solid right hand from Burns to put the champion down for good. Will it land? That's hard to imagine with the pressure Kamaru Usman will undoubtedly bring to Abu Dhabi on July 11th.