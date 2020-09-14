Can Jan Blachowicz beat Dominick Reyes to become the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion?

Jan Blachowicz will take on Dominick Reyes for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in the co-main event of UFC 253. Jan Blachowicz is coming off a brutal KO win over Corey Anderson at UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 back in February this year.

He is currently on a three-fight winning streak, having won seven of his last eight fights inside the octagon. Blachowicz has notable victories over Ronaldo Souza, Jared Cannonier, Corey Anderson, and Luke Rockhold.

The "Polish Power" Jan Blachowicz is a serious threat inside the octagon and many believe that he has the skillset to beat Dominick Reyes. A huge number of fans are even expecting a KO win for the Polish fighter over the former title contender.

It begs to ask the question, does Jan Blachowicz have what it takes to beat Dominick Reyes and become the first fighter to hold the Light Heavyweight Championship?.

Jan Blachowicz can beat Dominick Reyes

UFC 229: Saint Preux v Reyes

Dominick Reyes comes into the fight on the back of a solid performance against an allegedly declining Jon Jones.

With notable victories over Jared Cannonier, Corey Anderson, Luke Rockhold, Ronaldo Souza, Nikiya Krylov, and Ilir Latifi, Reyes is a UFC veteran in his own right. Despite this, there's reason to believe that Jan Blachowicz can beat Dominick Reyes come UFC 253.

🇲🇽🇺🇸 @DomReyes pensó haber hecho lo suficiente para ser campeón ante Jones.



No tendrá revancha pero sí otra chance por el título en #UFC253 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aDkUgUIYLf — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) September 6, 2020

Advertisement

Dominick Reyes put up an impressive performance against Jon Jones back at UFC 247. Many fight fans believe that Reyes did enough to pick up the victory. However, Jones picked up a controversial unanimous decision win over him. In a recent media interaction, Reyes stated that Jan Blachowicz is a bigger threat than Jones and a dangerous fight for the former title contender.

“Jan is a beast by the way. I’ve been impressed with Jan for years. I’ve been trying to fight Jan since I beat Cannonier because I respect the guys game. He is a very technical striker, he has more power than Jon,” Dominick Reyes said to ESPN.

“I think he is a more dangerous fight for me to be 100 percent honest. He is a counter striker with a lot of power and has a BJJ black belt. He is very technical everywhere. Jon doesn’t counter striker and has no power and is not that technical, he is just tricky.”

Dominick Reyes is not scared of a slugfest and likes to go head-on against his opponent. Throughout his MMA career, he has picked up impressive stoppage victories over some of the most lethal strikers in the Light heavyweight division in the form of Jared Cannonier and Chris Weidman.

However, contrary to belief, he is not a finisher. Reyes likes to walk down his opponents and keep constant pressure with volume punching. Jan Blachowicz boasts of knockout power, something where Reyes could find trouble dealing with, considering the Polish fighter's solid counter-striking and technical stand-up game.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.