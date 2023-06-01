Belal Muhammad is willing to give Kamaru Usman a title shot if he becomes champion.

Usman suffered successive defeats to Leon Edwards at UFC 278 and UFC 286, and Colby Covington's status as the next title contender has put him in an awkward position.

'Remember The Name' was recently interviewed by MMA reporter The Schmo, where he discussed the possibility of facing Kamaru Usman in the future. He said:

"I think [Kamaru Usman] sits there and waits [for a title shot at welterweight], and if Leon loses the belt to me - which I think is going to happen - I'll give [Kamaru] the title shot because he was a long reigning champion. Honestly I don't think he lost that third Leon fight so I would give him that title shot for sure."

Muhammad also feels that the chances of Khamzat Chimaev facing Usman are slim to none, despite 'Borz's' callout of the former champion.

Watch the video below:

To watch the full interview, click here.

Belal Muhammad has faced Leon Edwards once before, at UFC Fight Night 187. The pair featured in the main event of the card, but the bout was over before it had properly begun.

Less than a minute into Round 2, Muhammad suffered a devastating eye poke that left him unable to continue, and the fight was declared a no-contest.

'Remember The Name' is currently riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, including the no-contest against 'Rocky'. Many believe that he is on the verge of a title shot and could certainly face the winner of the rumored Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards believes that Kamaru Usman beats every other top 10-ranked welterweight

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman have fought three times in the UFC, with 'Rocky' holding a 2-1 advantage over the former welterweight champion.

However, Edwards still believes that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is the second best fighter in the division and was full of praise for Usman during a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

'Rocky' said:

"Not really [surprised that he's not retiring], 'cause he is a dog, you know. I truly believe that he still beats everyone within the top five, top 10, apart from me. He's a great competitor. Everyone's trying to say now that he's lost a step because I beat him. But when he was knocking Colby [Covington] out, knocking [Jorge] Masvidal out, he didn't lose a step? Now, suddenly after I beat him twice, he's lost a step."

Listen to the interview below:

