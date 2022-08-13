Liam Harrison’s comeback win against Muangthai proof that he can survive Nong-O’s power?

When British striker Liam Harrison faced Muangthai PK.Saenchai earlier this year, he was knocked down twice in quick succession. But 'The Hitman' showed true toughness and grit as he fought back against his foe.

ONE Championship shared a clip from this incredibly exciting bout on Instagram. It celebrates one of the greatest comebacks in combat sports history.

"What a COMEBACK 😱 Can "Hitman" dethrone Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26?"

After being knocked down twice in the first round, the 36-year-old British fighter mustered his strength and fought back. He then bit down on his mouthpiece and went to war. He scored three consecutive knockdowns against the Thai opponent which secured the victory. The two fighters exchanged five knockdowns in a single round.

ONE Championship commentator Michael Schiavello said:

"That may have been the WILDEST Muay Thai fight in history!!!! 5 knockdowns in one round. I have seen it all... I have seen it all."

This fight was so exciting that it earned Harrison performance bonuses totaling $100,000. Additionally, he was awarded a title shot against the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

The two veteran Muay Thai strikers will face off at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US Primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Can Liam Harrison survive Nong-O?

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a Thai-born fighter who has hundreds of wins to his name plus multiple world titles. With decades of experience, he has created an effective style for shutting down his opponents.

The 35-year-old Thai fighter has the ability to shut out his opponents entirely or knock them out. Since winning the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title in 2019, he has defended his belt in five fights successfully. He has stopped his challengers via knockout in three consecutive bouts.

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison is known for his incredible toughness and grit, while Nong-O is known for his precision and power. The chin of the British fighter will be challenged in this August 26 bout. Surviving multiple knockdowns and coming back against Muangthai may have been proof that he can survive nearly anyone.

This fight will show power versus toughness and grit versus precision. Both fighters bring an incredible amount of experience and accolades into this fight. It will be a battle between two Muay Thai experts.

After his knockout comeback victory earlier this year, Harrison said in his post-fight interview that, win or lose, he will always bring the action. He said:

"What you see is what you get. And what you get is knockdowns, knockouts, blood, sweat, guts, drama, and excitement. I come here on this stage, and I want to entertain and if that didn't entertain you then nothing will."

Watch the Muay Thai showdown between Nong-O and Liam Harrison on August 26 in US primetime on ONE on Prime Video 1.

