Can't sleep...wine or beer? - Israel Adesanya pokes fun at Paulo Costa's 'drunk' excuse ahead of UFC 259

Israel Adesanya has once again mocked his arch-rival, Paulo Costa, ahead of UFC 259. In a recent YouTube video on his channel, Costa claimed he fought Adesanya while being half drunk.

In a recently released video on YouTube, Costa said that he had a hangover on the day before the fight. The Brazilian added that he had an entire bottle of wine to sleep the night before.

"It was 2:30 am, and I hadn't slept yet. And this was my mistake. I don't blame anyone for this. It was something that I chose to do: Because I needed to sleep - I had been awake for over 24 hours - I [decided to] drink wine. An entire bottle to try to pass out and sleep. I drank one glass; it didn't work. Half a bottle didn't work either. Then I drank the entire bottle. So, I had this very weird feeling before the fight. I always enter the octagon very active, but for this one - the title fight, I was sleepy and not worried at all."

Taking to Twitter, Israel Adesanya posted an image of himself and wrote that he is struggling to sleep. The UFC middleweight champion also added wine and beer emojis to take shots at Costa's recent claims.

At UFC 253, Israel Adesanya dominated Paulo Costa in their title fight. The Last Stylebender was quick to dispatch his challenger and beat him via TKO in the second round of their fight.

Israel Adesanya will be returning at UFC 259 and Paulo Costa's next fight has also been confirmed

This weekend's UFC 259 pay-per-view will mark Israel Adesanya's return to the octagon for the first time since his win over Paulo Costa. The reigning UFC middleweight champion will aim to add another belt to his collection by winning the UFC light heavyweight title this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa will fight Robert Whittaker in a fight between two of the middleweight division's best. The winner could eventually challenge for the title or fight for the vacant belt if Adesanya vacates the title.