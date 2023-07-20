Canelo Alvarez sends stone-cold message ahead of Jermell Charlo fight

Canelo Alvarez doesn't need to get ready for training camp, he stays ready.

The Mexican superstar has been out of the ring since a May win over John Ryder. That was Alvarez's first fight in his home country in over a decade, and he put on a show dominating 'The Gorilla'. Following the victory, the super-middleweight champion left Matchroom in favor of PBC.

For the first fight of his $100 million dollar deal, he will face Jermell Charlo. 'Iron Man' is the current reigning unified light middleweight champion, having last defeated Brian Castano last summer. On September 30, the two will face off in the first-ever battle between two undisputed champions.

On social media, Canelo Alvarez has shown that he's now beginning his training camp. In a video, the Mexican superstar showed himself training, hitting the pads but also spoke to the camera. In a brief statement, Alvarez made it clear that his 'training camp' isn't to get into shape.

Instead, it's just to sharpen his skills ahead of a fight. Given his consistent fight schedule and activity, it's hard to argue with the Mexican boxer. In the social media video, Alvarez said:

"Let me tell you one thing, I don't need to get ready because I'm always ready, motherf***ers."

Bob Arum gives prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum doesn't give Jermell Charlo much of a shot against Canelo Alvarez.

'Iron Man' is coming up from 154 pounds in order to face the Mexican superstar. Originally, it was supposed to be his brother, Jermall Charlo who was supposed to fight Alvarez. However, he famously passed on the fight so his brother could get the shot, turning down the contest.

However, that weight and size difference is partially why Bob Arum doesn't give the light middleweight champion much of a chance. In a recent interview with Little Giant Boxing, the longtime promoter previewed the upcoming fight. There, he predicted that Canelo Alvarez would easily defeat Jermell Charlo.

In the interview, Arum predicted a knockout win for the Mexican boxer. Furthermore, the head of Top Rank added that the fight would likely only last around six or seven rounds.

In the interview, Bob Arum opined:

“Well, Canelo will beat him easy. Charlo is not…little Charlo? No. Canelo will probably knock him out in six or seven rounds.”