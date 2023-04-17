Caught in the act: Fans destroy Andrew Tate for projecting his dog as a wolf on Twitter

Andrew Tate was hounded by fans in his replies after making it sound as though he had a pet wolf.

The controversial internet personality tweeted a photo of his dog, which appears to be a breed of Alaskan Malamute. The former kickboxing champion added that it was the first time seeing his dog since his arrest four months ago.

According to Tate, his dog had been 'acting up' because he wasn't around and hoped that seeing him would return him to being an obedient animal once again.

Tate then added that if required, he would have no issue facing his 'wolf' in hand-to-hand combat.

"The truth is. In mortal kombat, I would destroy a singular wolf. Decimation. I am one of the most powerful humans on the planet. And he knows it. Thats why he loves me."

After posting the video of his dog and his typical cryptic caption, fans of 'Top G' have taken issue with the fact that his dog isn't a wolf, which he had previously led them to believe.

Multiple fans joked that the only animal they saw in the video was a 'fat husky'.

"Or just a fat husky"

"That's a well fed husky."

Another fan praised Andrew Tate for his confidence but stated that 'Cobra' had no chance of victory fighting a wolf.

"Mr Tate, I think you are pretty based but you ain't beating a wolf homie."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Israel Adesanya praises Andrew Tate for holding men "accountable"

Israel Adesanya has revealed that he is a fan of Andrew Tate and believes his message about male masuclunity is an important one for society.

The UFC middleweight champion opined that Tate's philosophies can be held in the same regard as male rights activist Jordan Peterson and former Navy SEAL David Goggins. 'The Last Stylebender' believes the world is out to "soften" the men of today, and has taken inspiration from those who dare challenge that.

Speaking to Emilio Urrutia on the Honey Badger Hour podcast, Adesanya said:

"At least read the article before you make an informed decision. And sometimes even the articles, depends where you get it from, they could be salacious, slanderous, misleading, but Jordan, Andrew, Dave Goggins, guys like that, they are the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men. You know, the world right now is trying to soften us."

Watch the clip here:

