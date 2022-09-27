"I think it's a good thing" - Chael Sonnen disagrees with Jake Paul that Floyd Mayweather is "ruining his legacy"

Jake Paul thinks Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy by participating in exhibition matches against "no-name guys." However, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen begs to differ.

Mayweather recently made easy work of Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura in their exhibition match on Sunday in Saitama, Japan. Days after his victory, it was announced that the boxing Hall of Famer will take on British YouTuber Oladeji Daniel 'Deji' Olatunji next month in another exhibition.

As far as Paul is concerned, Mayweather is slowly tarnishing his legacy by continuously participating in such events. Although Sonnen admittedly agreed with the YouTuber's sentiments at first, he now says that he no longer shares Paul's opinion.

"Jake Paul over the weekend was talking about Floyd Mayweather going in and doing this match. Jake Paul said he's ruining his legacy. I agreed with Jake. I don't know that I currently agree with Jake."

According to Sonnen, it's totally normal for all-time greats to participate in "silly" activities after they retire. The former UFC title challenger even compared Mayweather's exhibition tour to Mike Tyson's movie cameo and Muhammad Ali's pro-wrestling stint.

"It's not the first time it happened. Mike Tyson's coming out and he's appearing in The Hangover, just by example. Muhammad Ali went out [and] he had a professional wrestling match with a professional wrestler. Some of those silly things come along. And I don't know if it ruins your legacy. And if you're Floyd, you're going,' Hey, I don't care what the script says.' Tell him, don't tell me. I'm gonna knock him out.' And then he goes and knocks him out. I think it's a good thing."

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul challenges Floyd Mayweather

When Jake Paul slammed Floyd Mayweather for his recent choice of opponents, he also took the opportunity to issue his own challenge.

According to 'The Problem Child', Mayweather should fight him instead of "wasting his fans' money" on fighting relative unknowns. In a video he uploaded to Twitter, Paul said:

"I can’t believe what’s going on in the world. I can’t believe this is real. Floyd, I will fight you, and you know that’s one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. I weight 175, you weigh 165, we can get that done, make a couple hundred million dollars. But what will your excuse be?"

Mayweather is no stranger to doing business with the Paul brothers. Last year, the boxing icon faced Logan Paul in an exhibition that reportedly sold roughly 1 million pay-per-view buys, for an estimated profit of $50 million.

