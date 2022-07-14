"War of all wars" - Chael Sonnen explains why he's sold on the idea of Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Chael Sonnen is all-in on a future matchup between Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje. Fiziev is riding high after a recent statement win against Rafael dos Anjos. 'Ataman' scored a knockout in the fifth round of the UFC Vegas 58 main event.

After the fight, Fiziev originally called out tennis superstar Rafael Nadal as a joke. In later interviews, 'Ataman' made a legitimate request to fight Gaethje next time out. 'The Highlight' is ranked no. 3 in the lightweight division and the Kyrgyzstan native is now ranked no. 7.

During an episode of You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen, the former UFC fighter had this to say about the potential matchup:

"That's very possible. I can't close my eyes and imagine Justin Gaethje backing down. I also can't close my eyes, search my memory, and tell you anybody that's called him out. Can you guys? Do you know someone that's called out Justin Gaethje?... Who wants to fight Justin Gaethje? And that's a war of all wars."

Gaethje has made a living off an exciting fighting style, and Fiziev is a technical striking mastermind. There is no doubt this matchup will be entertaining, depending if 'The Highlight' wants the fight. Regardless of the opponent, 'Ataman' deserves one of the elite lightweights after his last win.

Chael Sonnen says Rafael dos Anjos "spread some of the shine" to Rafael Fiziev

Fiziev's knockout against 'RDA' felt like his coming-out party for hardcore MMA fans. 'Ataman' answered the questions about his cardio and grappling while securing a victory that pushed him to the no. 7 ranking.

During the same podcast episode, Sonnen described what it meant for 'RDA' to accept the fight against Fiziev by saying:

"When I talk about all the stars at some point have to go to spread the shine to the next generation, that's what you just saw with RDA. That's exactly what you just saw."

Fiziev has now taken the next step to becoming a UFC champion with the help of 'RDA.' The Brazilian won't be the last fighter affected by the new wave of lightweights.

Other future contenders such as Mateusz Gamrot, Damir Ismagulov, and Arman Tsarukyan are quickly rising to the top. It's only a matter of time before they run the division.

