Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen

Well, who says you can't go home again? Never really close or best friends, Jon Jones, and Chael Sonnen have reignited their feud. Not that it could ever be settled once and for all in the cage.

There was a respect factor between the two at one point. A long time ago. A long long time ago. When Jon at UFC 159 put his title on the line against "The American Gangster", the hatred wasn't visceral.

No love lost between Jon and Sonnen

But you can bet that somewhere deep inside Chael wishes he could get that one back. Since that night back in 2013 the two have had words occasionally ranging from Jon's antics to life in general. Jon may have TKO'd Sonnen in the cage, but on Saturday night Chael put Jones down for the count via twitter. If you break down everything Chael said, while just comments; there was truth in each jab.

So where did this all stem from? On one of his youtube breakdown shows, "Bad Guy Inc"; Chael was complimentary about the idea of Jon fighting Francis Ngannou. Sonnen's breakdowns are second to none in MMA. Then came the topic of Jones wanting to be better financially rewarded if he stays at 205 and runs it back with Dominick Reyes. And that's where the tongue lashing began in earnest.

The next step was going 5 rounds on twitter. Although, Sonnen, in this case, walks away with a 2nd round TKO of his own. The opening salvo fired by the light heavyweight champion didn't mention any names but wasn't hard to figure out who the target was.

From there Chael teed off on him from everything about his latest DUI situation to his past, and personal flaws.

Jon hasn't been one to do outside grappling tournaments or the like. But it would be interesting to see if any calmer heads would try to get them locked up once again. Perhaps the best option pointing to Chael's own company, Submission Underground