Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal needs to happen - Chael Sonnen makes case for bout between two biggest stars in UFC

Chael Sonnen feels that the UFC must book a blockbuster matchup between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal and McGregor are two of the biggest stars in the promotion right now and 'The American Gangster' believes that a fight between them makes for must-see television.

McGregor is arguably the biggest star in the UFC right now, with Masvidal being a close second, according to Sonnen. The 45-year-old feels that a matchup between the pair will also sell pay-per-views like hotcakes.

UFC president Dana White previously rejected the idea of a potential clash between McGregor and Masvidal by saying that 'Gamebred' is "too big" for the Irishman. Sonnen feels that it is due to the same reason that McGregor has decided to bulk up and compete at 170lbs going forward.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Jorge Masvidal's calling out McGregor. If we don't make that fight I don't know what I don't understand about this business but there's something I don't get and it's probably something I'll never know...do you have any idea of the business that you would do with that fight? It's the biggest star in the history of our sport versus the current second biggest draw in our sport."

Jorge Masvidal urges Conor McGregor to accept "biggest fight of his life"

Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor have been going back-and-forth on social media lately. In an interview with ESPN Deportes, Masvidal accused McGregor of using steroids to bulk up in a bid to move to the welterweight division. Masvidal also said that he'd "break his face" inside the octagon in a potential fight.

McGregor responded to Masvidal's claims on Twitter, claiming that 'Gamebred' is "stupid beyond belief."

"An absolute pigeon brain this guy is. Stupid beyond belief," McGregor wrote.

Masvidal has now replied to the Irishman's tweet by urging him to fight him inside the octagon. The 37-year-old claims it'll be the "biggest fight" of McGregor's life.

"This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life. So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check," Masvidal wrote.

Conor McGregor is yet to fully recover from the leg injury he suffered last year but is slowly easing his way into training. He is expected to start full-fledged sparring later this year, following which an imminent octagon return looks likely for the former two-division champion.

