Chael Sonnen questions whether Kamaru Usman would be competing for middleweight gold if Israel Adesanya wasn't in the picture

Chael Sonnen has questions about Kamaru Usman's potential move to light heavyweight from welterweight. Usman continues to bring up the possibility, going as far as to have a faceoff with Jan Blachowicz backstage at UFC 276.

Usman has dominated the welterweight division, leaving few title contenders left. Occasionally, champions in his situation will go up one weight class, but 'The Nigerian Nightmare' isn't willing to fight middleweight champion Israel Adesanya due to their shared Nigerian descent. This leaves only one option: light heavyweight.

During a segment on his YouTube channel, Sonnen had this to say about Usman's potential move to light heavyweight:

"You take one look at him. Yeah, sure, you could be a 185-pounder today, but he's not even looking at that. He's not even considering that. Would that change if Adesanya wasn't the champion? Fair question. If it changes, would it be a long-term fix?"

Usman and Adesanya have both shut down super fights in the past. More importantly, the welterweight champion has a tough matchup before considering a division change.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' will take on Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20. 'Rocky' has been waiting a long time for this title shot, and he seems prepared to do whatever it takes to win.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Kamaru Usman's potential move to light heavyweight below:

Chael Sonnen labels Kamaru Usman as a 185 pounder

Usman is a massive welterweight, so a move up to middleweight would make sense. The move to light heavyweight is not impossible, but going up two weight classes is quite the challenging task.

During the same YouTube video, Sonnen had this to say about Usman being a good fit at middleweight:

"Kamaru Usman is not a 170 pounder. He happens to be the 170 pound champion. He happens to be the greatest 170 pounder in the sport. He's a 185 pounder. I only say that, because that's what he competed at. When he had world and Olympic aspirations in the sport of wrestling, he was competing at 185 pounds. He sucked down and went to 170. He could easily go 185."

Usman didn't look small when facing off against Blachowicz, but fighting in the weight class is a different story. Regardless, the welterweight champion deserves admiration for considering such a risky move. Before continuing these debates, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' needs to take out Edwards at UFC 278.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far