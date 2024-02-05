Chael Sonnen wants Patrick Mahomes' father to get help, Tyson Fury argues with Oleksandr Usyk's promoter, and former UFC fighter Chad Mendes' latest look gets fans talking.

#3. Chael Sonnen wants Patrick Mahomes' father to get help following third DWI arrest

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' father.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was recently arrested for driving under the influence just days out from his son's Super Bowl LVIII appearance, which is scheduled to take place on Feb. 11.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of the NFL season, but Mahomes Sr.'s third arrest for drunk driving has seen fans worry for the quarterback's mindset heading into the game.

Sonnen reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter), where the former UFC middleweight stated that he hoped to see Mahomes Sr. be given help for his issues rather than a punishment.

He tweeted:

"My sense is he is a very genuine man. Let’s pull for him to get help over punishment. I get that there can be both, but I’d like to see grace."

#2. Tyson Fury gets into heated exchange with Oleksandr Usyk's promoter during live stream

Tyson Fury recently added more fuel to fire of his rivarly with Oleksandr Usyk by getting into an argument with his promoter.

Following the news of Fury's eye injury, which has resulted in their fight being pushed back until May 18, Fury and Usyk appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss the situation.

During the interview, 'The Gypsy King' became infuriated at Usyk's promoter, believing he had called him a "coward" and insulted his wife. Fury said:

"Never call me a coward again. I've got 35 professional fights and I've been boxing for 18 years of my life. I've climbed off the canvas 10 times against the biggest punchers in history to win. I've never backed down from any man in my life and if anyone calls my wife a b****, I'll take your f****** teeth out... How can you call me a coward? You've never boxed in your life."

#1. Former UFC fighter Chad Mendes' physique sparks a reaction from fans

Chad Mendes' last appearance in the UFC came in 2018, when he faced off against Alexander Volkanovski.

In 2021, it was announced Mendes has signed for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). He made his debut in the promotion the following year, defeating Joshuah Alvarez via fourth-round TKO. Mendes then returned to action in 2023, when he faced fellow former UFC veteran Eddie Alvarez.

The pair went the distance in a gruelling back-and-forth contest, with Alvarez taking the victory via split decision. The pair were awarded the Fight of the Night bonus for their efforts, as well as clinching the Fight of the Year accolade months later.

Since signing for BKFC, Mendes has competed at both 155 and 165 pounds. His physique for his bouts has also drawn reactions from fans, with some accusing him of using steroids.

One fan wrote:

"BareRoid Chad Mendes Jackked"

Another added:

"I guess that's what no USADA does to a person outside of the UFC"

Check out more reactions here.