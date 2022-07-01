Chael Sonnen believes Amanda Nunes' "lack of respect" cost her the fight against Julianna Pena

Chael Sonnen thinks the main reason for Amanda Nunes losing to Julianna Pena was because Nunes underestimated her new opponent. Nunes was a -1125 betting favorite heading into the first fight against Pena, where 'The Lioness' lost the UFC bantamweight championship in the second round by submission.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter @espnmma #UFC269 These reactions to Julianna Pena's win over Amanda Nunes These reactions to Julianna Pena's win over Amanda Nunes 😳 @espnmma #UFC269 https://t.co/z14Zrp5Xp7

Some MMA fans have made this argument in the past regarding Nunes. The rumors started when Pena showed up at the UFC 265 press conference claiming Nunes was lying about having COVID to have their fight postponed. The two were originally supposed to fight at UFC 265, but they later rescheduled for UFC 269.

During a segment on his YouTube channel, Sonnen had this to say about Nunes losing to Pena:

"It was a lack of respect in that moment by Amanda. She did not understand what her opponent could take, and it surprised her, caught her off guard. The fight ended up being harder than she thought it was going to be."

Nunes and Pena will fight for a second time on July 30 at UFC 277. 'The Lioness' left American Top Team after the loss, starting her own gym in hopes of finding better success. The rematch is also featured on The Ultimate Fighter Season 30, with both fighters coaching teams opposite one another.

Watch Chael Sonnen explain Amanda Nunes' issues below:

Chael Sonnen calls Israel Adesanya 'scary fast'

The Nunes vs. Pena fight was brought up by Sonnen in relation to the UFC 276 main event, where Israel Adesanya looks to defend the UFC middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier. Despite how dangerous Cannonier is, most people are overlooking him in favor of 'The Last Stylbender'.

Sonnen believes the deciding factor in this fight will be Adesanya's speed. During the same segment, the former UFC fighter had this to say about the speed of the middleweight champion:

"One thing that is very hard for you guys to see is the speed of Adesanya. He probably looks quick and it probably ends right there. He's scary fast. He is scary fast."

Adesanya has decimated the UFC middleweight division. Cannonier could be one of the last hopes to dethrone 'The Last Stylebender,' and he may have a better chance than most think. On July 2, the middleweight champion must prove himself once again by taking out another hungry title challenger.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far